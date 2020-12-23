AirPods Pro deals hit new price lows in early Boxing Day sales

Laptops Direct has just launched its early Boxing Day sales, and with those discounts come the cheapest AirPods Pro deals we've seen yet. The web-based retailer has boasted the lowest price on Apple's premium earbuds for most of the year now, and it looks like they're hoping to see 2020 out with that title intact.

We were previously seeing AirPods Pro reaching £199 in the summer and over the Black Friday period (down from a £249 RRP). Today, though, Laptops Direct has shaved £4 off that previous record after it was picked up by Amazon and Very. That means you can grab Apple's best ANC true wireless earbuds for just £195 this week.

You'll find more information on this AirPods Pro deal just below, but we're also rounding up all the best Boxing Day sales right here on TechRadar as well.

2020's best AirPods Pro deal

AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

This is the lowest price we've seen on the AirPods Pro ever, and it's £4 cheaper than the £199 price we saw over Black Friday. That means you're getting a steal in these early Boxing Day sales, so if you've been waiting for just a little extra to be shaved off these premium buds now's the time to pounce.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all the latest AirPods deals from around the web just below. The standard 2019 version drops ANC and silicone tips but still offers that classic Apple design and convenience.

We're tracking all the latest AirPods sales and AirPods Pro deals right here on TechRadar, but you'll also find more noise-canceling headphone deals available right now as well.