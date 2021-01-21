AirPods Pro deals: Amazon drops price to £199 - but there's an even better deal out there

This week's AirPods Pro deals are offering some stunning prices in the UK. Amazon has just discounted the active noise cancelling earbuds down to £199 (was £249), however, that's not the best deal out there.

That's because Amazon won't actually be able to ship these buds until February. Meanwhile, Laptops Direct has the headphones available for immediate delivery with a £195 price tag (and £4.99 shipping). With delivery fees included, you're paying less than £1 more for this option and your earbuds will be at your door much faster.

Either way, you're getting a fantastic discount with these AirPods Pro deals, with Laptops Direct's £195 cost offering up the cheapest pre-shipping price we've seen yet. You'll find more information on both of these offers just below.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more AirPods Pro deals in your region

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has Amazon beat on price and availability. You'll find an extra £4 off the true wireless earbuds here, with plenty of stock available for immediate shipping. However, it's worth noting that you'll be paying £4.99 for delivery here, which matches Amazon's final cost. If you don't want to wait until February, however, this is the best AirPods Pro deal out there.

AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro just hit Amazon's all-time lowest price, coming in at £199, down from £249. However, while you'll get free shipping here, the caveat comes in those delivery dates. Stock won't be available until February 4th, but you can grab them for around the same price and much faster delivery above.

More AirPods deals

