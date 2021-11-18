Act now – the Xbox Wireless Headset is back in stock and on sale ahead of Black Friday

The Xbox Wireless Headset is one of the best Xbox Series X headsets you can buy today, but retailers have struggled to keep it in stock. This early Black Friday deal from Currys is not only notable for the fact there’s a small discount to be had, then, but also because you can actually buy the Xbox Wireless Headset.

Using the code ‘GAMINGFND3’ at checkout, you can get the Xbox Wireless Headset for £84.99, which is a pleasing saving of £5. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

That might not sound like much, but the Xbox Wireless Headset tends to sell out fast and is unlikely to be freely available come Black Friday 2021.

We were quite frankly blown away by the quality and value of the Xbox Wireless Headset when we reviewed it back in April 2021: “Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is an exceptional gaming headset that’s brimming with features and clever design decisions. It offers phenomenal audio performance for the price, and it can be completely customized to suit your listening preference. If you’re after a pair of wireless headphones to go with your new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the Xbox Wireless Headset should be top of your list.”

While we’re expecting to see some great Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals on November 26 and November 29 respectively, we wouldn’t advise waiting until to buy the Xbox Wireless Headset due to its lack of availability.

Xbox Wireless Headset: £89.99 £84.99 at Currys

Save £5 - A saving of £5 might not sound like the best deal in the world, but with the Xbox Wireless Headset continuing to be hard to find, it's well worth acting on. This is one of the best Xbox Series X headsets you can buy, and offer incredible performance for the price. We wouldn't wait until Black Friday 2021 to snap this up.

It’s worth noting that the Xbox Wireless Headset can also be used on Xbox One and PC, and lets you listen to Xbox game audio and Bluetooth audio simultaneously. That means you can listen to your favorite podcast while playing Halo Infinite or answer a phone call mid-game.

For the price, the Xbox Wireless Headset is hard to beat, offering the type of functionality that even more expensive headsets fail to match. You also get a free code for Dolby Atmos, which lasts for six months.

