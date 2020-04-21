8 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, Sky and Disney Plus this week

There are plenty of new shows and movies on Netflix and other streaming services this week. While the world of TV and film production has basically shut down for now, we're more likely to see the effects of that later in the year on big-budget TV, while some animated series, like The Simpsons, are continuing production remotely. For now, then, you've still got loads of great stuff to watch.

Here are some highlights of what's new on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO and more this week, including a Chris Hemsworth action movie and something we think Star Wars fans are going to love. We'll explain what's worth checking out this week, and where you can watch them in the US and UK.

Best TV shows 2020: what to watch this year

Best Netflix shows: what you should be streaming right now

Best Hulu shows: from Rick and Morty to Devs

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)

(Image credit: Jeffery Neira/ NETFLIX © 2020)

You no doubt know comedians Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) from two of the best sitcoms of the modern age, and this trio of Netflix comedy specials brings them together. Each of the three parts here, subtitled Dream Job, Law School Magic and Parking Lot Wedding, is completely improvised. If you like their other work, consider giving this a try, and check out our list of best Netflix comedy specials if you need more to laugh at.

Now streaming on Netflix

The Willoughbys (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you've exhausted the range of kids' movies on Disney Plus and you've even resorted to picking up Trolls: World Tour during the lockdown, check out this expensive-looking animated Netflix original this week. The premise is a little darker than you might expect: The Willoughbys is about four kids ditched by their terrible parents, and forced to figure out the notion of what family is on their own. The voice cast features Ricky Gervais and Will Forte, among others.

Streaming on Netflix from 22 April

Extraction (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This new action movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake (sigh), a mercenary hired to rescue the son of a big-time criminal. We've not seen Extraction yet, but it is produced by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and what better things do you have to do this week than watch Thor gun down a load of dudes?

Streaming on Netflix from April 24

The Plot Against America (HBO Now)

(Image credit: Michele K. Short/HBO)

With its final episode airing this week, The Plot Against America's chilling vision of an alternate universe America is well worth checking out in its completed form. This miniseries, from The Wire creator David Simon, is about the rise of a fascist dictatorship in 1940s America, as experienced by a Jewish family.

Every episode is now on HBO to stream in the US, though UK viewers will have to watch it on Sky Atlantic later in the year.

Now streaming on HBO Go/Now

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Okay, technically season 2 started late last week, but you've got two episodes of the FX supernatural comedy to catch up on now, with episode 3 debuting on Hulu from 23 April. What We Do in the Shadows is based on the cult hit 2014 comedy of the same name, and features a similarly left-field comedic spirit, as well as Toast's Matt Berry.

UK viewers can't watch season 2 yet, but season 1 is on iPlayer if you want to catch up. Expect the BBC to show it a little later this year.

Now streaming on Hulu

Gangs of London (Sky/Now TV)

(Image credit: Sky)

Created by The Raid director Gareth Evans, Gangs of London looks like one of Sky's biggest budget dramas yet. It stars Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole as the privileged son of a murdered gangster boss who has to take over the family business, and fend off violent competition from all comers. All nine episodes are available to stream on Sky and Now TV from April 23.

US viewers will have to wait a little longer for this one. Cinemax co-produced the series, but hasn't announced an air date.

Streaming on Sky and Now TV from April 23, Cinemax TBA

Today's best Sky Now TV entertainment pass deals 804 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ NOW TV Entertainment Pass - 2... Currys PC World £10 View NOW TV Entertainment Pass - 2... Currys PC World Business £12 View NOW TV 2 Month Sky... Amazon £14 View 3 month NOW TV Entertainment... Amazon £20 View Show More Deals

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

The Clone Wars' final season began in March, and while it took a little while to build up momentum, the much-hyped final Siege of Mandalore arc began last week. Fans are praising this as a seriously good piece of Star Wars, and this week it'll finally feature the teased lightsaber battle between Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano. It feels like this is the main event that fans of the Star Wars animated series have been waiting for. If you're intimidated by the thought of 100+ episodes to catch up, maybe try last week's episode ('Old Friends, Not Forgotten') and see what you think.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (new episode every Friday)

The Disney Family Singalong (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Are you trapped in a small space with screaming children right now? Distract them with this just-released Disney special, which is available to stream anywhere that has Disney Plus. Celebrities from Christina Aguilera to Ariana Grande sing along to loads of famous Disney tunes, plucked from across the history of the animation studio. High School Musical fans can also enjoy a reunion of many cast members from those films, too (but no Zac Efron, sadly).

Now streaming on Disney Plus