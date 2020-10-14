55-inch 4K TV deal from Hisense gets you 4K HDR visuals and Dolby Atmos sound at a bargain price

Hisense TVs usually come with bargain price tags, but this Prime Day deals 2020 the sales mean Amazon's cutting the price of these affordable sets even more than usual.

The Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K HDR currently has 33% wiped off its usual price tag, bringing this solid mid-range TV down to a great £599 price point.

Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: Was £899 now £599 at Amazon

With an ultra-HD resolution and bright HDR visuals, this 55-inch Hisense TV is a great option for those looking for high-end TV specifications and features without breaking the bank. It even features Alexa voice control.

That's a lot of TV for not a huge amount of money, especially when you consider the smart TV not only offers 4K HDR visuals, but has a fully range of smart TV apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube, as well as terrestrial catch-up TV through the Freeview Play platform.

It also comes complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, the two premium visual and audio formats that offer the most cinematic experience for your ears and eyes.

