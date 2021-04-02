4K TV deals start at just £279 in these Bank Holiday sales

Bank Holiday sales are here, and we're rounding up all the best TV deals for those looking to use these discounts to upgrade their setup. Whether you're looking to step into the world of 4K without breaking the bank, or finally diving into the world of OLED technology, there's plenty of discounts up for grabs right now and certainly something for everyone to take advantage of.

This 43-inch Hisense 4K TV, for example, is now down to just £279 at Currys (was £299). That's an excellent discount on this already cheap set, offering a budget model for an even lower price point.

However, if you're looking for a little more tech under the hood, you'll also find an excellent price on LG's NanoCell display. This 49-inch set is now available for £478 (was £549) at Currys and benefits from enhanced picture quality, colour reproduction, and wider viewing angles as well.

Those really looking to splash some cash in these Bank Holiday sales should take a look at LG's OLED TVs. The cheaper BX model is now available for under £1,000 at Amazon (£999 down from £1,099), but the next-gen console ready CX is also £100 off at £1,198 as well.

We're rounding up all these cheap TV deals in the Bank Holiday sales just below, as well as plenty more discounts up for grabs this weekend.

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: £299 £279 at Currys

Currys has knocked £20 off this already cheap Hisense 4K TV in its Bank Holiday sales. That means you can pick up super clear 4K resolution with HDR10 and a 1500PCI for just £279 right now. That's perfect for anyone looking to upgrade a standard set without breaking the bank this weekend.

JVC Fire TV Edition 55-inch 4K TV: £449.99 £359.99 at Currys

The JVC range of TVs also pack some big specs into budget price tags, and this Fire TV Edition ensures your big screen is also plugged into your Alexa smart home ecosystem. Not only that, but you'll be able to use all the latest apps thanks to that Fire operating system, with Dolby Vision HDR as well.

LG 43UN8100 43-inch 4K TV: £595 £379 at Very

The LG 8000-Series was previously a pricier mid-range model. However, thanks to the Very Bank Holiday sales, you'll find the 43-inch model down to just £379 right now. That's an excellent price for that powerful processor and crystal clear 4K as well.

LG 55UN73 55-inch 4K TV: £749 £449 at Very

If you're after a larger screen, this 55-inch UN73 model is also offering great value. You're still getting that powerful LG 4K system with all the WebOS enhancements and Ultra Surround Sound as well.

LG NanoCell 49-inch 4K TV: £549 £478 at Currys

The LG NanoCell packs a serious punch, thanks to enhanced viewing angles and colour representation. There's TruMotion 100 technology in here extra quality and a range of the latest apps as well.

Sony KD-49XH8196 49-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Amazon

You're saving £70 on this powerful Sony 4K TV this week, with Android TV baked straight in, as well as Google Assistant and Chromecast as well. There's a crystal clear display on here, with the HDR X1 processor and Motionflow XR for even better motion handling as well.

Samsung QE50 50-inch QLED 4K TV: £999 £599 at Very

Samsung's QLED tech offers one of the most powerful 4K viewing experiences on the market, and now that prices are dropping you'll find some excellent discounts. Very has taken £400 off this 50-inch model, though we have seen it at around this price over the last few months. 55-inch: £1,199 £699

Samsung The Serif 43-inch QLED 4K TV: £899 £749 at Amazon

The Serif is one premium TV, which is why this £150 price drop is so impressive this week. You're getting the gorgeous Serif design here, with all the latest apps and Samsung's lauded QLED display tech as well.

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,099 £999 at Amazon

This record low price for the LG BX first appeared just a couple of weeks ago, and now it's back in time for this weekend's Bank Holiday sales. Grabbing an LG OLED TV for under £1,000 is a real achievement, let alone the latest model.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £ 1,299 £1,150 at Amazon

If you've got your next-gen gaming setup waiting in the wings, this LG CX is one of the only TVs on the market primed to make it shine. You're getting HDMI 2.1, excellent refresh rates, and some incredible OLED technology under the hood here - all for £150 off.

More Bank Holiday sales

