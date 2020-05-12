4K TV deal: save £310 and get an OLED TV for under a grand at Amazon

Amazon has just dropped a fantastic 4K TV deal on this 55-inch Philips 55OLED754 for just £989 - a hefty price slash of £311 in total, and your chance to pick up an OLED TV for under a grand.

A big discount doesn't mean this cheap OLED TV is lacking in features. With Ambilight, Amazon Alexa built-in, Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this is a really feature-packed 4K TV and will punch its weight alongside the likes of LG and Sony - the current OLED giants to beat.

OLED TVs are currently the most premium 4K TV deals on offer and they're right at the very bleeding edge of the latest tech and best picture quality money can buy. It's extremely rare to see one for under a grand in the UK, so if you've been waiting out for that big upgrade, now's your chance to save a huge chunk of money.

Not in the UK? Check out all the best 4K TV deals in your region down below.



The best 4K TV deal this week at Amazon:

Philips 7-Series 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £1,300 £989 at Amazon

An OLED for under a grand? We'll take it. Even for such a low price this Philips still manages to pack in Alexa, Ambilight, Philip's P5 processor, HDR10+, and all that Dolby Vision goodness. With a massive £310 saving, this is a great value buy right now.

