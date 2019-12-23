4K TV deal of the year: this 50-inch Philips Ambilight is £570 cheaper in early Boxing Day deal

If you're looking for a new 4K TV, then the 2019 Philips Ambilight 7304 range is a great place to start – and right now, the 50-inch model is outrageously cheap thanks to a fantastic early Boxing Day deal from Amazon.

The online retailer has slashed the price of the Philips 50PUS7304/12 from £1,000 to just £429 – that's a huge saving of £571. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Philips Ambilight prices in your region.)

Today's best Philips Ambilight deals

Philips 50-inch Ambilight 4K TV: £1,000 £429 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4K TV comes with three-sided Ambilight, which projects the colours from your screen onto the surrounding wall, plus Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Google Assistant – and at this price, it's a steal.View Deal

Philips 55-inch Ambilight 4K TV: £1,150 £619.21 at Amazon

Want something a little bigger? You can upgrade to the 55-inch model for £619, which is a discount of £530 (46%). View Deal

Philips 65-inch Ambilight 4K TV: £1,300 £853 at Amazon

At launch this 65-inch 4K TV was £1,300, before dropping down to £999 over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's now £853, so you're getting a cinematic experience in your home for £447 less.View Deal

Philips' Ambilight technology makes its TVs stand out from the crowd, casting the colours from your screen onto the surrounding wall – why limit the picture to just the television, after all?

This immersive lighting effect complements the sharp images of 4K HDR TV and Dolby Vision, while Dolby Atmos audio ensures that your films and TV shows will sound as good as they look.

With Android TV, you get Google Assistant built-in, as well as 'Works with Alexa' certification, which allows you to navigate the TV using your Amazon Echo speaker.

