The Game Awards 2021: how to watch and what to expect

It's that time of year again: The Game Awards is taking place this week (December 9 to be exact) and if you want to catch all the action live then you're in the right place.

While The Game Awards is an awards show (as the name suggests), it's also one of the biggest events of the gaming calendar. Why? Because it's usually jam-packed with world premieres, announcements and reveals for some of the biggest upcoming games - plus plenty of surprises and special guests.

Want to catch all the action as it happens? Read on for how to watch The Game Awards 2021 and what to expect from the show.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 takes place on December 9 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or December 10 at 1am GMT / 1pm AEDT).

This year The Game Awards returns to being an in-person event. However, unless you are lucky enough to receive an invite to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, you'll have to watch the show's live stream.

Fortunately, The Game Awards is streaming on all major digital, social and gaming platforms around the world. So you can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter (to name just a few). But you can also watch it right here, as we've embedded the stream above for your viewing pleasure.

The Game Awards 2021: what to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So what should we expect from The Game Awards 2021? Well, for a start, we know that there will be "four or five things" as big as the Elden Ring gameplay reveal at Summer Game Fest 2021, including the announcement of brand-new games from major studios. Keighley has also teased that viewers will get a sense of "true next-generation gameplay at the show", which means we can likely expect some reveals or premieres for upcoming Xbox Series X and PS5 games.

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is also set to be revealed at The Game Awards. We don't know much about this "interactive storytelling experience" yet, but the website description reads: "Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5". So, expect a mind-blowing tech demo with appearances from the cast of Matrix Resurrections, including Keanu Reeves. It is available to pre-download on PS5 and Xbox Series X right now.

Former BioWare General Manager, Aaryn Flynn has also teased that the new game from his studio Improbably will be announced at the show.

What we shouldn't expect, however, are any announcements or reveals from Activision Blizzard. Keighley has confirmed the publisher won't be involved in The Game Awards outside of its nominations, so don't expect any new Call of Duty, or updates on upcoming titles such as Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

Apart from that, we're looking at mainly rumors. Keighley has said that most of the rumors he's read online have been wrong, but that we could see some of the games fans are expecting. Just some of the games rumors suggest will make an appearance include Breath of the Wild 2, the new Splinter Cell game, BioShock 4, Forza Motorsport, Fable, Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy. There are also rumors of a Chrono Cross remake and the reveal of the next fighting game from NetherRealms Studios.

But it's not just games which are showcased at The Game Awards, so we're hoping to get a proper look at HBO's The Last of Us TV show and another trailer for the Uncharted TV series.

Also, expect guest appearances from (deep breath) Guillermo Del Torro, The Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen, The Last of Us 2's Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey, Far Cry 6's Giancarlo Esposito, former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aime, the Matrix's Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, streamer Jack Septic Eye, Epic Games' Donald Mustard, as well as performances from Sting and Imagine Dragons - plus many more.