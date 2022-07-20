Monster Hunter Rise mods: how to install the best addons

Monster Hunter Rise mods can be absolute game changers if you take the time to properly install them. Whether you want to see a monster's health bar, weakness icon indicators, or enhanced drop rates, modding can be a great way to tweak your Monster Hunter Rise experience to your exact specifications.

As thrilling as Monster Hunter Rise’s selection of dramatic hunts can be, it can be disheartening to be at the mercy of drop rates and random number generators. We’ve all been on ill-fated hunts where, after half an hour of grueling combat, we’ve missed out on that one monster part we desperately needed. Though grinding is baked into the fabric of the game, wouldn’t it be nice to have the option to make things just a bit easier?

Fortunately, there is a better way. By downloading and installing REFramework, you’ll be able to make your copy of Monster Hunter Rise moddable and far more flexible than the vanilla version. Read on, and everything from subtle aesthetic tweaks to your character to wide-ranging changes to game physics can be at your whims.

Monster Hunter Rise mods: how to install REFramework

(Image credit: Capcom)

REFramework is a prerequisite mod that you'll need to install before you start customizing your game. You can find it at Nexus Mods (opens in new tab). Simply click the 'manual download' button and you'll be on your way in no time.

Once you've downloaded the file, you'll need to extract it using software like Winrar or 7zip. You'll then need to place the dinput8.dll in the install folder of Monster Hunter Rise. To find the install folder, open your Steam library, and right-click on Monster Hunter Rise. You'll then need to click 'manage' and then 'Browse local files'. This will take you to the install location where you need to place dinput8.dll.

Once you've got REFramework installed, you can launch Monster Hunter Rise. This will create an 'autorun' folder in your game folder. This is where you'll place any shiny new mods that you choose to install.

Monster Hunter Rise mods: installation tips

(Image credit: Capcom)

To help you on your modding journey, we've prepared a handy list of some of our favorite ways to spruce up the Monster Hunter Rise experience. Be aware that some of these mods require you to have other framework mods installed before they'll work. You can find these prerequisites under the 'Requirements' section of their entry on Nexus Mods.

When considering installing a new mod, be sure to read the description carefully and to set up any prerequisites it might have. A couple of minutes of reading could save you some frustration when you next launch the game.

Fortunately, every prerequisite mod we've seen is installed in the same way as REFramework and can usually be set up by moving a couple of files to certain places. If in doubt, consult the mod's installation guide on Nexus Mods and you'll have those other framework mods set up in no time.

Monster Hunter Rise mods: our favourites

(Image credit: Capcom)

So, without further ado, here's a list of our favourite mods, all of which are worth checking out as you embark on your modding journey.

With these Monster Hunter Rise mods at your disposal, you'll be able to save masses of time and you'll be treated to considerable quality of life improvements. With just a few clicks, a more bespoke and forgiving Monster Hunter Rise experience can be yours.