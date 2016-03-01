How to be awesome at email

Congratulations! Your subject line worked, and now your recipient is looking at your email itself. Here again, keeping things simple and succinct is your best bet to getting whatever you want out of your email.

If you're asking a question or requesting an action, put that front and centre of your email, because there's always the risk that your recipient's simply skimming their mail or is going to be distracted while reading. Plainly stating your case will more often than not lead to action on the recipient's part, whereas blathering on will lose them quickly. Remember, there's probably a hundred or more other emails to attend to along with yours.

Even though broadband connections have improved markedly in recent years, it's still a good idea to limit the number of attachments you send via email. Some inbox setups will simply reject attachments over a certain size, but even if you squeak in under that limit, you've got no control over where your recipient will access their email.

It may be on their fast home or office connection, but equally they could be using a flaky mobile connection that's costing them for every KB of data and only drip feeding data due to user saturation of the network. When in doubt, use an online storage service such as Dropbox for any large attachments, so that your recipient can access large files as and when they need them. They'll appreciate the gesture, and you'll make a better impression with your email as a result.

(Image credit: Photo by Blake Burkhart/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)