How to watch Love Island and live stream as Casa Amor opens tonight – hearts break as new islanders crack on

It's the biggest Love Island twist, and while it may happen every summer it's no less thrilling. That's right, Casa Amor is back for season 8 and it's official that the doors will be opened tonight - following another double islander dumping, no less. Tune into the latest villa action and read our guide on how to watch Love Island online and on TV from the UK, US, and anywhere else in the world.

Once again leaving us on tenterhooks as viewers voted for the couples they deemed most compatible, the teaser for tonight's episode will see the safe islanders choosing one boy and one girl to be dumped from the island. Not only that, but it was revealed that either the girls or the boys will then be sneaking off to Casa Amor.

In a truly brutal state of affairs, the safe boys must choose who to send home between Tasha, Danica, and Antigoni, while the girls must select Andrew, Jay, or Charlie to leave the villa. Once that messy business is out of the way, the remaining islanders will be split up and a whole hoard of new islanders will be sent in to well and truly turn some heads.

It's the biggest test the committed couples in the villa will come up against in the whole competition, and we cannot wait for the fallout! Tune in tonight and find all the details below on how to watch Love Island online where you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tune in at 9pm BST on ITV2 to watch as the doors to Casa Amor open for the Class of 2022. ITV2 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, and you'll also be able to watch live or on catch-up on via the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch the Love Island recoupling from abroad (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITV Hub. That means missing out on the Casa Amor drama as it happens.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 8 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island UK online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) has once again been airing the UK iteration of Love Island. It's just a couple of days behind, so viewers can expect to catch the Casa Amor drama on July 3. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in New Zealand: stream season 8 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Neon (opens in new tab) with episodes concurrent with the UK broadcasts. That means you'll be able to see all the action from Casa Amor today. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, last year there was no official broadcaster and we expect it to be the case for Love Island season 8, too.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.