How to use Wix for blogging

Wix is an excellent platform for creating a blog because it's easy to use and has many features that bloggers will find useful.

This top website builder stands out from its competitors when it comes to blogging site capabilities because of its design, performance and even more importantly, its slick and professional-looking template designs.

In this article, we'll show you how to use Wix to create a blog that looks professional and is easy to maintain.

How to set up a blog using Wix

If you're thinking about starting a blog, one of the first things you'll need to do is choose a blogging platform. There are many different options, but one of the most popular is Wix.

Step 1. Go to https://www.wix.com/ and create a free account.

Step 2. Choose a template for your blog: There are many different options to choose from (Wix ADI vs the Main Editor), so take some time to browse through them all and pick the one that you like the best.

Step 3. Once you've chosen a template, it's time to start adding content to your blog. You can do this by clicking on the "Add" button and then selecting "New Page."

Step 4. Give your new page a title, and then start adding content. You can add text, images, videos, and more.

Step 5. Once you're happy with your new page, click on the "Publish" button to make it live on the internet.

That's all there is to it! Now you know how to set up a blog using Wix. Just remember to regularly add new content so your readers will keep coming back for more.

Wix's dashboard has a blog tab that makes it easy to create your blogging site (Image credit: Wix)

Wix blogging features

Wix offers a variety of features to make blogging easy and fun. With Wix, you can choose from a selection of beautiful templates, each of which is optimized for blogging.

Here are some of the best features Wix has to offer for bloggers:

- Create a free blog: You can create a blog for free on Wix.com. Just sign up for a free account and start blogging!

- A variety of beautiful templates: When you create a blog on Wix, you can choose from a selection of beautiful templates. Each template is optimized for blogging, so you can be sure your posts will look great.

- Easy to add images, videos, and other multimedia content: Wix makes it easy to add images, videos, and other multimedia content to your posts. This makes your posts more engaging and visually appealing.

- 24/7 support: If you ever need help with your blog, Wix's 24/7 support team is always available. They're happy to answer any questions you may have and help you troubleshoot any issues you may be having.

Wix's template is easy to use and there's an option to build your blog from scratch (Image credit: Wix)

Pros and cons of using Wix for blogging sites

When it comes to blogging, Wix has a lot to offer. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that you should be aware of before using this platform for your blog.

Here are the pros and cons of using Wix for your blog:

Pros

- Wix is exceptionally user-friendly and easy to use. Even if you have no experience with website creation, you should be able to create a professional-looking blog on Wix with ease.

- Wix offers a wide range of features and tools that can be used to create a truly unique and custom blog. From drag-and-drop content creation to built-in social media integration, there are plenty of ways to make your blog stand out from the crowd on Wix.

- Wix is a very popular platform, meaning it has a large and active community of users. If you need help or inspiration for your blog, chances are that you can find it within the Wix community.

Cons

- One potential downside of using Wix for your blog is that it can be challenging to change the look and feel of your blog once it's been created. If you decide that you want to switch to a different platform or redesign your blog entirely, you may find yourself starting from scratch.

- Another potential drawback of using Wix is that it can be more expensive than other blogging platforms. If you're on a tight budget, you may want to consider using a free platform like WordPress.org instead.

- Finally, it's worth noting that Wix is a closed platform, which means that you won't be able to host your blog on your domain name. If you want complete control over your blog and the ability to move it to another platform in the future, you may want to look elsewhere.

Wix vs WordPress for blogging

Wix and WordPress are usually the top choices for bloggers but what’s the difference between the two service providers?

In terms of pricing, Wix is a subscription-based platform, so you will need to pay a monthly fee to use their services. WordPress is a free and open-source platform, so there are no monthly fees associated with using it.

Wix offers a drag-and-drop website builder that makes it easy to create a professional-looking website, while WordPress does not offer a drag-and-drop builder, but plenty of themes and plugins can help you create a beautiful website.

Wix and WordPress are both SEO friendly, but WordPress has an advantage regarding SEO tools and features. Wix also has a limited selection of plugins available, while WordPress has a vast directory of plugins that can help you extend the functionality of your website.

Wix has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate. WordPress can be a bit more challenging to use, but plenty of resources are available to help you get started.

Overall, both Wix and WordPress are great platforms for creating a blog. It comes down to personal preference when it comes to deciding which one is right for you.

Is Wix SEO any good?

In short, Wix SEO tools are pretty good! Of course, as with any platform or tool, there will always be some limitations and downsides.

However, Wix provides users with a solid foundation for building and optimizing their website for search engine visibility. One of the main advantages of using Wix is that it is a very user-friendly platform.

Even those who are not particularly tech-savvy can easily create a beautiful website using Wix's drag-and-drop builder.

Additionally, Wix takes care of a lot of the technical aspects of SEO for you, such as generating sitemaps and automatically creating meta tags. This can save you time and hassle in the long run.

Wix customer support for blogging newbies

If you're new to blogging, or even a seasoned pro, there are bound to be times when you need a little help. That's where Wix customer support comes in. Wix's team of experts is available 24/7 to answer all your questions, large and small. Whether you're wondering how to set up your first blog post or change your blog's design, they're ready to help.

Choosing Wix for blogging sites

Overall, Wix is a great platform for those who want to create a beautiful and functional website without worrying about SEO's technical aspects.

While there are some limitations, such as the inability to edit your website's code, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. If you're looking for an easy-to-use platform that takes care of most of the SEO work for you, Wix is worth considering.