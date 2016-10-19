How to use the new features of Microsoft's Edge browser

When it was first released, Microsoft’s Edge browser was something of a disappointment – it felt clunky, it lacked key features that rivals offered, and it seemed a little unfinished.

That’s changed with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update. You can pin favourite tabs, block annoying ads, install extensions to give Edge extra powers and swipe a laptop trackpad or touchscreen to navigate, and it’s more powerful and energy efficient than ever.

A few of Edge’s new features aren’t available until hardware and services catch up – so, for example, Windows Hello will enable biometric authentication for websites, but for that to work you’ll need a PC with biometric sensors, and websites that have enabled Windows Hello.

That’s all in the near future – but there’s still lots of great stuff you can get to grips with right now. Let’s see what the Anniversary Edge has to offer.