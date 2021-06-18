Euro 2020 on Apple TV: how to see games on your Apple streamer

The Euro 2020 soccer tournament has been one of the most anticipated sporting events in recent memory - and it hasn't disappointed! After a 12-month delay, we've seen some fantastic action so far and, in most countries around the world, Apple TV is a handy device.

In total, 51 matches will be played across the month of competition. Fans across the world will be thrilled to find out that it’s possible to live stream Euro 2020 via numerous streaming services and platforms, including on your Apple TV.

Here, we take a closer look at watching Euro 2020 on Apple TV, outlining everything you need to know for a smooth, enjoyable experience. As well as reasons you may think it's high time to grab yourself an Apple TV VPN, too.

What is Apple TV?

Although the name suggests otherwise, Apple TV actually isn’t a TV at all. In fact, it’s a small plastic box from the tech giant that’s designed to help you stream movies, shows, and other content to your existing television.

Euro 2020 on Apple TV

Although the ability to get Euro 2020 on Apple TV depends on your country, in most cases you will be able to see every match on your Apple TV. For example, in the USA, all matches are available via the ESPN network, including 39 on ESPN, seven on ESPN2, and five on ABC. And if you're hoping to watch Euro 2020 without cable, then the likes of Sling TV and Fubo are compatible, too.

Based in the UK, New Zealand, India or frankly, pretty much anywhere else in the world? There's a veritable hatful of broadcasters around the globe that feature Apple TV apps, such as:

BBC and ITV (UK)

ESPN, ABC, Sling TV, FuboTV (US)

Optus (Aus)

Sky Sport (NZ)

Rai (Ita)

TF1 (Fra)

ARD and ZDF (Ger)

Mediaset (Esp)

TSN and TVA Sports (Can)

SonyLIV and Jio TV (Ind)

(Image credit: Apple)

It’s important to understand that you can’t just plug your Apple TV in and begin streaming Euro 2020 matches. Fortunately, though, it is quite easy to get started.

First, you will need to make sure you have an active subscription to a streaming service that shows the games where you live (some examples above), whether that be a free-to-air broadcaster or a paid subscription.

Watching Euro 2020 though Apple TV with a VPN

One of the great things about Apple TV is its mobility. If you're going away on holidays or for business, then just shove it at the bottom of the suitcase and have it available to watch wherever you are (as long as there's a TV present, of course).

That's all very well, but you might find that your chosen Euro 2020 streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions.

That's certainly annoying, but not insurmountable. You could use a VPN - a handy piece of software that allows you to change the IP address of your Apple TV to one back in your country and then watch your chosen channel as if you were at home.