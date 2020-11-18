Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War evidence locations guide

In the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign, there are a set of side missions called Operation Chaos and Operation Red Circus. You can start them at any point, but to do them properly and get the best ending, you’re going to need to unlock a number of evidence collectables to get the context necessary to understand and complete these missions.

The evidence in Black Ops Cold War is spread throughout the campaign in various locations, and we’ve got every piece of the puzzle listed below for your viewing pleasure. Here’s how to find every piece of evidence in the Black Ops Cold War campaign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War evidence locations

We'll break down the location of each piece of evidence in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign below.

Nowhere Left to Run evidence location

(Image credit: Future/screenshot)

In Nowhere Left to Run, when you’re interrogating Qasim at the end, you need to ask him “Who is Arash meeting with” and capture him when you trap him on the Amsterdam rooftop.

Brick in the Wall evidence locations

(Image credit: Future/screenshot)

In Brick in the Wall, you have to accept the optional mission from Greta in the bar to rescue or silence the informant. Then down where he’s being held, grab the Operation Chaos evidence on the desk where the guard was sat.

The second piece of evidence in this mission is right at the end when you’re infiltrating Kraus’s house. Once inside, don’t tranquillize his wife, then sneak upstairs and enter the master bedroom. The evidence is in the bedside table.

Redlight, Greenlight evidence locations

In Redlight, Greenlight, when you’re traveling down the fabricated Main Street in the Soviet base, head into the building on the right with the sign that says‘60 Min Photo’ and move upstairs. Kill the general in the far corner and then take a picture of the map on the wall to get this piece of evidence. There are six pieces of evidence in this mission but you don’t need them all for the clue — just keep an eye out for the ‘In Objective Area’ markers when you’re exploring.

Echoes of a Cold War evidence location

(Image credit: Future/screenshot)

In Echoes of A Cold War, once you take out the snipers outside the satellite building and drop inside, this cassette is on a table in the middle of the room, near to a body with a crossbow bolt which you can examine.

Desperate Measures evidence location

(Image credit: Future/screenshot)

In Desperate Measures, following the briefing with Gorbachev, head downstairs and disable the cameras. Then you’ll be tasked with finding a bunker key. Ignore this main objective for now and look around the rooms. The evidence can spawn in a variety of locations, but I found mine in the Data Entry room near the top right, on the table in the back office. You need to pick a lock quickly and then take down the guard and hide the body to secure it, as it’s in a restricted area.

With that, you will have every piece of important evidence in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, enough to access the two campaign side missions and complete their objectives without anything going wrong.