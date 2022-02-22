Everything leaving Hulu in the coming weeks

With over 3,000 titles on its service now, Hulu is fast closing in on Netflix for the sheer volume of content available to us.

But, in carrying so many movies and shows, Hulu is dealing with a great many studios, production companies and broadcasters, and, inevitably, licenses are expiring all the time.

To make sure you don't miss out on shows and movies that have long been in your diary, we've compiled a list of everything that's about to disappear from Hulu.

Among the big-name movies on the way out are hit thriller Gone Girl, cult classic Fight Club and no less than four of the Batman movies. Don't sleep on any of these...

What's leaving Hulu on February 28?

1984

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All Is Lost

The Ambassador

An American Citizen

The Apparition

The Babysitter

Behind Enemy Lines

Beyond JFK

Broken Arrow

Carpool

Casualties of War

Clockstoppers

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

Deck the Halls

Don't Say a Word

The Duchess

Election

Fight Club

Flightplan

The French Connection

Glory

Gone Girl

Goodbye Lover

The Haunting

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

Holy Man

The Hunted

The Hunter

Intersection

The Interview

The January Man

Kollek

The Last Castle

Liar

Lost in Space

The Love Guru

Mean Creek

The Mexican

The New Age

The Nutcracker (1993)

Open Range

The Princess Bride

Q&A

Racing With the Moon

The Raid 2

Role Models

Roxanne

The Saint

Second Best

Semi-Pro

Seven

Shanghai Noon

She's Out of My League

Sinister

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sommersby

Space Jam

Step Up

The Stepfather

The Stepford Wives

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

That Thing You Do!

Todo Cambia

Trolls World Tour

Turtle Beach

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

What's leaving Hulu on March 4?

Beirut

Iron Mask

What's leaving Hulu on March 11?

I Met A Girl

What's leaving Hulu on March 12?

My Best Friend's Girl

What's leaving Hulu on March 13?

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

What's leaving Hulu on March 14?

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

What's leaving Hulu on March 15?

The Master

Quills

Step

What's leaving Hulu on March 17?

Gemini Man

What's leaving Hulu on March 20?

G.I. Jane

What's leaving Hulu on March 23?

The Addams Family (2019)

What's leaving Hulu on March 24?

Soldiers Of Fortune

What's leaving Hulu on March 25?

Judy

What's leaving Hulu on March 31?