You can save up to £508 when buying a Nectar mattress today – here's how

Nectar Sleep is one of the most popular bed-in-a-box companies in the UK, and today you can save 40% on the brand's memory foam mattress, a highly rated option for all sleeping positions. You’ll also get a free pillow worth £89 with your purchase, but you'll need to be quick as the offer ends tonight.

The biggest saving of £508 is on the Nectar Hybrid (up to £419.60 off the mattress, plus the free pillow worth £89). The Hybrid is the more expensive of the two (now from £395.40, instead of £659) and is ideal if you want the comfort of foam and the added bounce of springs.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our top pick of the best mattresses in the UK, and thanks to this 40% saving the starting price has fallen to £341.40 (was £569), making it one of the best Nectar mattress sale offers we’ve seen recently.

Early last November Nectar did run a flash sale ahead of the holiday season, so it could be worth waiting to see if the same happens again. But if you need a new mattress now and want a Nectar, 40% off and a free pillow is still excellent value.

Nectar Memory Foam: was from £569 £341.40 at Nectar Sleep

Save up to £460.60 - Your total saving here comprises up to £371.60 off the mattress, plus a free adjustable pillow worth £89. The Nectar Memory Foam is suited to all sleeping positions and offers high levels of motion isolation, so we recommend it to couples and restless sleepers too. We have seen similar savings on this model before, but the added bonus of the free premium pillow makes it extra good value this time. This all-foam model sleeps cooler than other foam mattresses we have tried, but if you sleep hot and want a bit more bounce, try the Hybrid below instead.

Nectar Hybrid: was from £659 £395.40 at Nectar Sleep

Save up to £508.60 - You’ll get up to £419.60 off the Hybrid, plus a free adjustable pillow worth £89, taking your maximum saving here to just over £508. While the memory foam model above is Nectar’s best-selling mattress, there’s a lot to be said for this breathable hybrid too. It packs in the same pressure relieving memory foam as its sibling, but also houses 1,600 springs to provide added support and comfort. The Hybrid is also effective at isolating motion, so if you share with a restless sleeper it could help you snooze for longer without interruption.

Your free gift with either Nectar is the brand’s A Whole Night’s Sleep Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow, worth £89. It’s a gel-infused adjustable model with a Tencel cover, and you can make it as tall or as shallow as you need to feel comfy in your favourite sleeping position.

Like its stable mate DreamCloud, Nectar offers a market-leading Forever Warranty on all of its mattresses. You’ll also get free shipping and free returns (not all bed-in-a-box brands offer this), plus 365 nights to try your Nectar at home to make sure it’s a good choice for your sleep.

If you change your mind during the risk-free trial period, Nectar will collect the mattress and refund your money. So if you need a new bed and want one with a long trial and an excellent warranty, and with a substantial discount and free gift, this is one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals to jump on.