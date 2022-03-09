You can get almost 20% off this Alexa-enabled coffee maker right now

Amazon has slashed 16% off the price of the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy , reducing it from £249.99 to just £209.99 . While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this coffee maker, which has Alexa built in, it’s still good value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)

The best coffee makers enable you to get your coffee-shop caffeine fix at home. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good coffee maker deal is always welcome.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy is a single-serve machine, which uses pods filled with ground coffee to create espresso, so it’s cleaner and more convenient than an espresso machine . Using compatible pods, this coffee maker can create two types of coffee: espresso and espresso lungo, which takes slightly longer to brew but is a stronger coffee.

Today's best coffee maker deal in the UK

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy coffee machine: £249.99 £209.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Amazon has knocked 16% off the price of this Lavazza coffee maker, which has a 1.1-litre water tank. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this pod machine – it dropped to £199.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – at just £10 more it’s still good value. However we don’t know how long this coffee machine deal will last, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

As we’ve mentioned, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy coffee machine has Alexa built in, along with a 5W speaker and Wi-Fi connectivity, so it offers similar functionality to one of the best smart speakers. You can set timers, play your favourite album or playlist, get a weather report or even start a coffee brewing using your voice.

On test, we found the coffee prepared by the machine was smooth and rich, with a thick crema that reformed after a teaspoon of sugar had been added. We were also impressed that we were able to customise both the volume of coffee dispensed and the temperature.

However, this coffee maker doesn’t offer the facility to texturize milk, so if you prefer longer milk-based coffees you’ll need to invest in a separate milk frother.

