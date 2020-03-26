Xbox One X at lowest price ever thanks to these new bundle deals

The Xbox One X has now just hit it's lowest ever price this week, thanks to these awesome new bundles from Microsoft UK and Currys. While spirits may be low, we can still grab ourselves a great deal on an Xbox One X, complete with some of last year's hottest games - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon 4.

For just £259, the lowest price we've seen yet for Xbox One X bundles - you can pick up Microsoft's most powerful games console and your choice of three of the latest titles.

Not in the UK? No worries, we've got a roundup of the best Xbox One X deals in your region just below.

The best Xbox One X bundle prices today

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order| £259 at Microsoft

Here's the lowest ever price we've seen on this wonderful pairing of Microsofts most powerful console and one of last year's hottest titles. For well under £300 you'll get yourself a bundle that will give you hours and hours of content in the long days ahead.View Deal

Xbox One X 1 TB | Gears 5 Bundle | £259 at Microsoft

Gears of War is a series synonymous with Xbox, and now you can get the whole series, including the latest Gears 5, for a lower than ever before price. That's 5 extra games thrown in for well under retail value - considering the standalone Xbox One X retails for £300, we'd say that's a great deal.

View Deal

Xbox One X 1 TB | Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Bundle | £259 at Microsoft

If you prefer the race track to a galaxy far, far away then head over to the Microsoft store and check out this awesome bundle on an Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4 and LEGO Speed Champions add-on. The add-on is a nice cheeky little bonus here, giving loads more content to an already packed game - we're definitely being spoiled here.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Star Wars, Forza, Gears 5 bundles | £259 at Currys

Curry's have just unleashed some fresh price matches on the Microsoft bundles above - giving us in the UK the chance to consider another retailer and an alternative if stock is an issue. Speaking of stock, these are going fast this week, so we'd recommend picking one of these up sooner rather than later if you're looking for an Xbox One bundle deal.

View Deal

The best Xbox One bundle price in the US

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle | $499 $339.98 at Walmart

If you're over in the US, this is our pick of the best deal if you want an Xbox One X bundle today. This one's a great pairing of Microsofts most powerful console and one of last year's hottest games. Walmart is currently selling this bundle for $339, cheaper than Amazon, and way cheaper than Best Buy - We'd recommend springing for it quick, as there's no telling how long stocks will last.

View Deal

Starting off our roundup of excellent Xbox One X bundles is this scorcher of a deal on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - one of 2019's hottest titles and by far the most in-demand Xbox bundle this year. With this deluxe copy of the game, you'll be donning your robe, wielding your lightsaber with impunity, and telling the bad people that these are not the droids they're looking for - all in glorious, face-melting 4k.

What's next? The Gears of War 5 bundle of course, which manages to pack in not one, not two, but five whole games for well under the asking price for a standalone console. We'd call that a bargain, especially considering this series' excellent reputation for quality and heart-pounding action which have been right at the heart of the Xbox's excellent library of games right from the start.

But I want to go fast, we hear you say. Well, what about this Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions bundle, sitting at the same amazing price as the other bundles? If you'd prefer to leave the lightsaber and questionable fashion choices at home then you'll be well catered for here as you'll not only get the base game but the excellent LEGO Speed Champions bundle too - a great little kid-friendly add-on to keep the tikes busy while they're off school.

Currys have now price-matched these deals over on their online store, still in stock and available for home delivery - You can see the full range here.

Still want more? Check out our guide on finding cheap Xbox One X prices. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, check out the latest Xbox One bundles or PS4 deals. That said, if you're more into plumbers with excellent mustaches, then we've also collected all the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle deals going.