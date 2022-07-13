Top 4 Prime Day soundbar deals from £40 to £150

If you want to get the most bang for your audio-visual buck in this year's Prime Day deals, you'll find some really great ones in the soundbar aisle. Adding a soundbar is a simple and incredibly effective upgrade for any TV, and the difference it makes is absolutely enormous. But the price doesn't have to be. For example, the Philips Audio B5105 sound bar is just £39.92 (was £99.99) (opens in new tab). That's got 30W of power across its twin channels, and there's an integrated wall mount bracket for easy fitting.

There are several other big names here too. The Panasonic SC-HTB150EBK is £89 (was £129.99) (opens in new tab) for a 2.1 package including a suitably thumpy subwoofer, and the 320-watt Sony HT-SD35 Bluetooth soundbar is £135 (was £175) (opens in new tab). Last but not least there's the sleek and stylish Yamaha SR-C20A in White, down to £149.99 (was £220.22) (opens in new tab).

Today's best soundbar deals from £40 to £150

(opens in new tab) Philips Audio B5105/10 Bluetooth Soundbar: £99.99 £32.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £67 on this excellent little soundbar with 30W output, Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity and an integrated wall mount bracket. It's low enough to fit under most TVs and because it connects to your TV via HDMI ARC you can control your soundbar with the same remote you use to control your TV.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic SC-HTB150EBK Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: £129.99 £89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £41 on this compact but beefy soundbar with a total output of 100W and a dedicated subwoofer for the all-important low frequencies. It delivers a surprisingly big sound for such a compact system and the bass reflex ports deliver clear, crisp bass to get you right in the middle of the action.

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-SD35 Bluetooth 2.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: £175 £135.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save nearly £40 on this typically solid Sony with 320W of power, a wireless subwoofer and Sony's clever S-Force Pro Front Surround Sound for a more immersive audio experience. It's particularly good with Bravia TVs, which can configure the soundbar from the main TV interface, but it's an excellent addition to any kind of TV and features such as Voice Mode for clearer dialogue and Night Mode for keeping the neighbours from banging on the walls work very well.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha SR-C20A subwoofer: £220.22 £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 on this sleek and stylish soundbar from the audio experts at Yamaha, whose virtual surround sound technology makes it sound much bigger than it actually is. There's a built-in subwoofer for heart-thrilling action sequences, Clear Voice technology to improve the sound of dialogue and easy streaming from your phone, tablet or other devices.

Before you decide which soundbar to buy, it's a good idea to get the measuring tape out: soundbars are generally designed to be either wall mounted or sat below and just in front of your TV, but of course different firms design things differently so a soundbar that might sit perfectly below a Sony TV might be a bit too tall to do the same with an LG TV.

In this price bracket you'll typically find soundbars offering some kind of virtual surround system without using surround sound speakers. Instead, they use clever technological trickery to fool your ears and brain into thinking sound is coming from places where you don't have any speakers. The effect is usually at its best when it's subtle: if you want to hide behind the sofa because the soundtrack of an action movie is so realistic and immersive you might be better off with a dedicated surround sound system with rear speakers as well as front ones.

