This workhorse of a printer is available for £100 off right now, but that’s not even the best part

Although plenty of Black Friday deals are now starting to flood in, excellent discounts on printers have largely been difficult to come by.

However, the Canon MAXIFY GX6050 colour inkjet printer is the exception to the rule. This all-in-one printer is available from Printerbase right now for just £339 , down from £459 (that’s more than a quarter off).

We gave this versatile workhorse a solid four and a half stars when we reviewed it earlier this year . One of our few criticisms related to the high initial outlay, but that no longer holds true at this price - so now could be the perfect time to pounce.

£339 from Printerbase Canon MAXIFY GX6050 AIO inkjet printer - £459 £339 from Printerbase

Save 26% - This inkjet printer from Canon offers pretty much everything you could need: double-sided colour printing, wireless connectivity, decent print speeds and low running costs. At this price, it's certainly worth a look.

We’re expecting plenty of Black Friday printer deals on the day itself, but it’s still sensible to pull the trigger if you see an early deal that suits your needs, especially given the possibility shipping could be delayed due to supply chain issues.

There’s really not much to dislike about the Canon MAXIFY GX6050; it looks nice, the build quality is solid, the running costs are low, there’s wireless connectivity and the print quality is largely impressive (although some photos can come out a little grainy).

The machine also offers scanning and copying functionality (but not fax), which can be managed easily via the touchscreen interface.

The cherry on the cake, however, is the fact the MAXIFY GX6050 comes bundled with four ink bottles (enough for 6,000 mono and 14,000 colour pages), which are themselves worth upwards of £50, so factor that into your calculations too.

