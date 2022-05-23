This huge Beats Studio Buds deal sees top AirPods alternatives drop below £100

Earbuds enthusiasts, assemble! The incredible Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise cancelling earbuds just dropped to their lowest-seen discount again over at Amazon – a price-drop not seen since the Black Friday sales.

The Beats Studio Buds have dipped to just £99 at Amazon UK, a massive £30 saving on a set of earbuds we called "some of the best Beats buds you can buy".

We'd recommend acting fast, though, as Amazon has hosted similar deals that sold out within the day…

Beats Studio Buds (white): £129 £99 at Amazon UK

Save £30 – UK buyers are getting a great deal on the Beats Studio Buds right now. We'd recommend acting soon if you're interested, as stock is almost guaranteed to sell out quickly at this price.

As mentioned, this is the lowest price we've seen the Beats Studio Buds sell for, and we wholeheartedly recommend the pair at this discount. Honestly, they still rank among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy even without the saving, as our four-star Beats Studio Buds review proves.

If you're looking for reliable headphones that present themselves for quick, easy one-touch pairing (with both iOS and, for the first time, Android) plus support for Apple Music's excellent Spatial Audio content mixed in Dolby Atmos, look no further.

iOS users can also access Siri hands-free by saying “Hey Siri”, and scrolling left to your iPhone's widgets reveals a neat square featuring the Studio Buds and a wheel of green light, to denote battery life. Android users can download the Beats app to unlock additional features.

Apple's Beats-branded Studio Buds are easily the best-sounding set of Beats earbuds the Cupertino giant has made to date. They’re comfortable to wear – each earpiece is refreshingly small at just 5g, and is cleverly formed to taper from the rounded capsule buds to a thinner pill shape – and they sound great, plus there's support for active noise cancellation which works well.

The only real fly in the ointment is that audio quality isn't as good as AirPods Pro, say, and they're missing Apple's H1 Wireless Chip. But if that doesn't bother you (and for this money, we don't think either should – especially as they still offer most of the features Apple's chip enables) this really is a top true wireless earbuds deal.

If you're looking for an inexpensive set of earbuds boasting several AirPods features but without the AirPods price tag, don't hang around…