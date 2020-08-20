This factory refurbished Xbox One X deal is only £179 from Amazon

If you’ve been searching for Xbox One X deals, this factory refurbished model is only £179.99 from Amazon, knocking a whopping 50% off the usual list price.

The console has been factory refurbished and professionally checked and tested by qualified experts, which should give you peace of mind. You can also snag yourself 40% off a three month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and 40% off a three month Xbox Live Gold subscription with this purchase.

The Xbox One X has recently been discontinued by Microsoft as the Xbox Series X launch draws ever closer. That means stock might be in short supply soon, which could lead to a price increase as demand for the console increases, particularly around the holiday season.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market, and capable of 4K gaming. It's also equipped with a 4K Blu-ray drive, and able to stream Netflix, Amazon and YouTube at the highest possible quality. If you have still have a library of Xbox 360 games lying around, the Xbox One X is also backwards compatible.

Today's best Xbox One X deal:

Xbox One X factory refurbished: £359.99 £179.99 on Amazon

Professionally checked and tested by qualified expert, this Xbox One X deal shouldn't be missed. With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can access over 200 games and play upcoming games such as Halo Infinite when it launches in 2021.





View Deal

More Xbox deals

If you'd like to save even more, we've rounded up the best Xbox One S deals and bundles. We've also seen some great PS4 bundles if you've been enviously eyeing up Sony's exclusive games. Want to play away from the TV, there's a massive range of Nintendo Switch deals and bundles available right now too.

Shopping outside of the UK? We're rounding up all the remaining Xbox One X deals in your region, with the latest bundles and prices from around the web.

Today's best Xbox One X deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information View