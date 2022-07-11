These cheap Prime Day Garmin deals under £200 are perfect for fitness fans

These Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals are genuinely very good, and well worth looking at if you're after a cheap running watch or bike computer. Garmin packs some of the most consistently accurate GPS tracking software in the market today, and the best Garmin Watch premium models are used and trusted by athletes the world over.

While these deals are all on mid-range and entry-level models rather than premium offerings, the cheaper watches and computers still contain many of the same tools as their more expensive siblings, and given the size of these discounts, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper, better running watch over Prime Day.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Garmin deals in your region)

Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 | £249.99 £139.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £110 - Now the shiny new Forerunner 255 is on shelves, this is a great chance to get the 245, a stellar mid-range running watch, at a bargain price. Sleep and light, lasting up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, it's ideal for runs, rides and swims.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | £299.99 £179.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £120 - Get an even bigger discount on the 245 Music. All the same great features, plus space for up to 500 songs, so the last tether requiring you to keep your phone on your person can be well and truly severed. All for a cool £180.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer | £259.99 £159.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £100 - Get up-to-date cycling metrics such as speed, power, training load and VO2 Max as well as Garmin's extensive GPS mapping technology, allowing you to calculate routes on the fly. It even provides jump metrics for mountain bikers.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq. smartwatch | £179.99 £104.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £75 - Garmin's stylistic Apple Watch rival offers six days of battery life, Garmin Coach training plans, the Body Battery recovery function and all the usual sleep, health and notification functionalities. Not bad for a hair off £100.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq Music smartwatch | £229.99 £144.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £75 - All the same great functionality of the Venu Sq, one of the best value Garmin watches (especially at this price) but with added space for up to 500 songs. Really, who needs to spend three times the price on an Apple Watch?

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 kids fitness tracker | £79.99 £44.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - This stripped-down fitness tracker is perfect for a youngster's first smart device. It's tough, swim-friendly, comes in an attractive rubber casing, and allows parents to set tasks, monitor activity levels, and more. The best part? The battery can last up to one year.

Our top pick here is the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music edition, as it's the highest-spec watch on this list while still coming under our £200 budget goal. There are some neat tools available in the more recent 255, but we don't think there's a big enough difference to warrant the additional cost.

The Forerunner 245 Music edition excels if you're a keen runner, as the name suggests, with a plethora of metrics available here, but there's something for everyone here. The Edge 530 is a great cycling computer allowing you to accurately track and record your rides in Garmin Connect.

Got kids that need that extra prompt to get outside? The Vivofit Jr. 3 is a good first step, using gentle encouragement to promote movement. Just want a stylish "pebble" style smartwatch without paying through the nose? One of the Garmin Venu Sq models are for you.

With the cost of living getting ever tighter, finding a smartwatch that does the job for less can seem like a minefield. But Garmin is a trusted brand with loads of useful tools at every price point, and these deals allow you to access its incredible stable of features for a much lower price of admission.

More Garmin deals in your region:

More Prime Day deals in the UK: