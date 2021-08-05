Snap up this Cosori air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best air fryers ensure you can enjoy indulgent treats such as fries and chicken wings guilt-free, as they use hot air rather than gallons of oil to ensure a crisp finish. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 15% off the price of the Cosori Air Fryer XXL CP158-AF reducing it to £84.99 from £99.99 . This is the best saving we’ve seen so far, even beating the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Cosori Air Fryer deal in the UK

Cosori Air Fryer XXL CP158-AF: £99.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £15 off the cost of this air fryer that can hold up to 5.5 litres of food, which according to Cosori is enough for between four and six people. The sleek black kitchen gadget has been discounted to its lowest ever price, but we don’t know how long the offer will last, so we suggest you snap up this air fryer deal now. View Deal

The Cosori Air Fryer XXL CP158-AF offers the same 11 presets for cooking everything from fries to chicken wings to bacon and even dessert as the Cosori Air Fryer CP137-AF , but has a larger 5.5 litre capacity.

Air fryers are healthier because they require far less oil than deep frying. The food sits in a frying basket, which ensures hot air can circulate around it, and as well as producing a crisp finish, air fryers also cook food quicker than using traditional methods, too.

The Cosori Air Fryer XXL CP158-AF has a handy ‘shake reminder’ that alerts you when food should be turned halfway through cooking, ensuring it’s crisp and evenly browned all over. On top of that, a ‘keep warm’ setting can maintain the temperature of your food for up to 30 minutes after cooking has finished.

