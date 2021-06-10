Snap up one of the best air fryers for its (almost) lowest price

The best air fryers offer a guilt-free way to enjoy tasty treats such as fries, roast potatoes and chicken wings, as they use far less oil than the traditional methods employed to prepare these indulgent dishes. However, they can be a costly purchase so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the Philips Essential Airfryer HD9260/91 reducing it to £159.99 from £230 . This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer – it has dropped as low as £129.99 although this wasn’t on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – but it’s still a hefty saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Philips Essential Airfryer HD9260/91 deal in the UK

Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252/91: £230 £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £70 off the cost of this air fryer, which Philips claims can feed up to five people. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer, it’s still good value and the offer won’t last long. So, you should snap up this air fryer deal now.View Deal

The Philips Essential Airfryer HD9260/91 is a larger version of the Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/91 and has a capacity of 7 litres in total compared to the 4.8 litre capacity of its smaller sibling. It works in the same way – letting hot air circulate around the food placed in the frying basket to crisp it. It does require some oil, although Philips claims that both this model, and the smaller HD9252/91 requires 90% less oil than deep frying but still achieves a crisp, tasty finish.

As well as air frying, the appliance can also bake, grill and roast. You can manually adjust the temperature and cooking time, or opt for one of the seven presets for cooking set dishes such as fries, cake and frozen foods. There’s also a keep warm function that will maintain the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes, too.

More air fryer deals