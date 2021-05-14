Pick up one of the best home security cameras for its (almost) lowest price

The best home security cameras give you peace of mind allowing you to check in on your property when you’re not there – but they can be a costly purchase so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the EufyCam 2C, reducing it to £159.99 from £229.99 - a saving that’s just £10 less than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

The EufyCam 2C home security system comes with two cameras and a base station that sits inside your home and connects to your router. What really makes this system stand out is that it can be used subscription-free. Up to 16GB of video can be stored on the base station at any one time, which equates to around a month’s worth of footage.

Today's best EufyCam 2C home security camera deal in the UK

EufyCam 2C: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £70 off the cost of this two-camera home security kit that records video at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It also has a two-way talk function and is IP67-rated making it weatherproof and suitable for both indoors and outside. The EufyCam 2C has been discounted to a price that’s almost as low as we saw on Black Friday - making it a great saving. It won’t last long so snap up this home security camera deal now.

The EufyCam 2C is a paired down version of Eufy’s top-of-the-range home security camera system, EufyCam 2 , which tops our list of the best home security cameras on the market. The EufyCam 2C records Full HD video when motion is detected in the camera’s field of view, just like it’s more expensive counterpart, but the battery will only last up to six months between charges compared to the one year battery life offered by the EufyCam 2. The night vision isn’t as detailed, however for most homes the EufyCam 2C will still offer clean footage of any activity at night.

