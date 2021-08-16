Illuminate your smart home with this LIFX smart light bulb for its (almost) lowest price

The best smart light bulbs are a simple way to ensure you can create the right atmosphere in your home without leaving the sofa. Just replace your existing bulbs with smart versions and use your smartphone to dim or brighten them. However, as you’re likely to need several bulbs per room, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good smart light bulb deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 41% off the price of the LIFX A60 Colour smart light bulb, reducing it to £16.60 from £27.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the smart light bulb, which has a B22 Bayonet fitting – it’s almost as low as the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart light deals in your region.)

Amazon has knocked more than £10 off the cost of this smart light bulb, which can be set to any of thousands of different tones of white. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this smart bulb – it has dropped as low as £14.60 before, but this is still good value, and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this smart light bulb deal now.View Deal

The LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb is a more compact version of LIFX’s A60 smart light bulb and is an LED bulb. Unlike incandescent bulbs, where the brightness is measured in watts and the higher the wattage, the brighter the light, the brightness of LED bulbs is measured in lumens. As LED bulbs are more power-efficient, more lumens doesn’t necessarily equate to brighter light.

The LIFX Mini Day & Dusk offers 800 lumens, which is the same amount of light as a 60W incandescent bulb, while LIFX A60 smart bulb offers 1,000 lumens, which is equivalent to a 70W incandescent bulb.

As we’ve already mentioned, the LIFX Mini Day & Dusk can be illuminated in thousands of white tones; from a cool, stark glow, to a warm amber hue. The bulb uses Wi-Fi to connect to your smartphone, so you’ll be able to control them when you’re not at home, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant too, so no matter what voice assistant you have in your home, you can use your voice to switch the light on or off and adjust the tone of white it glows.

As well as an E27 screw fitting, the LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Colour smart light bulb is also available with an E27 screw fitting, however, this has not been discounted.

