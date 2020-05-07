The best Huawei P40 and P40 Pro deals in May 2020

With both Huawei P40 deals and the larger, more powerful Huawei P40 Pro deals, you're getting two of the best phones in the world right now, offering specs to rival both Apple and Samsung...but there's just one flaw that's hard to overlook.

That flaw is the on-going battle between Huawei and the US which has left Huawei...well, Google-free. With no Google Maps, Google Play Store, YouTube and a whole host of other apps, this powerhouse device starts on a disadvantage.

But, with that disclaimer out early doors, we can now talk about why both Huawei P40 deals and P40 Pro deals are great. Both are packed with Huawei's now notorious camera-prowess, providing fantastic zooms, AI abilities and multiple lenses.

Looking at the more expensive Huawei P40 Pro deals, you'll see a phenomenal 4200mAh battery, 8GB RAM processor and the expected IP68 rating. Everything about this phone is high-tech, including its OLED 6.58-inch screen.

Whether you're looking for Huawei P40 deals or the larger P40 Pro, we've included all of the best offers below. And if you're not off-put by the issues surrounding Google, this will be one of the best phones you can get right now.

Huawei P40 Pro | Vodafone | £79.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £55pm

Currently, this looks to be the best Huawei P40 Pro deal available. It comes on Vodafone, packed with an unlimited data cap. That data packet will cost you £55 a month and £79.99 upfront, a pretty decent cost for such a new phone. Total cost over 24 months is £1399.99



Huawei P40 Pro review in brief

Huawei P40 Pro

An all-round amazing phone...but no Google

Screen size: 6.58-inch | Resolution: 1200 X 2640 | Rear camera: 50 + 40 + 12MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 209g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | : | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4200mA | :

Incredible looking rear camera set up

32MP selfie camera

Bountiful battery

No headphone jack

The lack of Google compatibility makes this a very sad affair. That's because the Huawei P40 Pro is an absolutely fantastic handset, with one of the best cameras on the market, a super-powered battery, high internal specs and an extremely stylish design.

However, considering you are unable to download or use Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Photos or a host of other apps, the Huawei P40 Pro struggles to keep up with competing devices.

What apps do I lose due to the issues with Google?

Anything Google in essence. That means Google Maps, Pay, Search, Photos, Play Store and YouTube. While Huawei has promised alternative options, it will be hard to replace a list of some of the most popular apps out there - especially YouTube.

Which is better - Huawei P40 deals or the P30?

This is a bit of a difficult question with both devices having major selling points. The newer Huawei P40 Pro deals offer the best performance of any Huawei device but that comes at a far larger price and without the use of Google services.



The P30 Pro on the other hand will throw you back to specs from a year ago but at a lowered price and with all of the Google apps. It all comes down to what's more important to you - Google apps or a lower price tag.