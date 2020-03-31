Half Price Amazon Echo Dot deal features 6-months Spotify and free delivery

Act quickly if you want to grab yourself a half-price Amazon Echo Dot deal this week as Currys is not only slashing the price but throwing in 6-months of Spotify Premium and free delivery.

There's no telling how long this Echo Dot deal will stay in stock, so make sure you pick it up sooner rather than later if you're on the prowl for a cheap entertainment bargain. While we're on the subject, we've seen a whole range of Amazon device sales this week, with retailers such as Amazon, Argos and Very all price matching where they can. Curry's is beating them all to the punch today though, throwing in 6-months of Spotify and free delivery as icing on the cake to this already great Echo Dot deal.

Amazon Echo Dot | 6 months free Spotify Premium | £49.99 £24.99 at Currys

Other retailers may be price matching, but none are offering 6 months of Spotify Premium and free delivery on this half-price Echo Dot deal. Act quickly if you're on the hunt for a cheap entertainment bargain - stream music, control your smart home devices or ask Alexa questions, all for half price this week.

View Deal

Not in the UK? We've got all the best Echo Dot deals in your territory just below.

Shop all Amazon devices at Currys

Shop all Amazon devices at Amazon UK

The Echo Dot 3rd generation is Amazon's latest entry-level smart speaker and an excellent entry-point into the wonderful world of smart homes. It features an upgraded speaker - which we reckon is better than the Google Home Minis, and an easy to use interface that will allow you to do a whole range of things. Ask Alexa questions, play your favourite tunes or podcast, or control your smart home devices using the onboard mics and smart assistant functionality.

For under £30, we say you might as well go for it. You could even pick a couple up because the Echo Dot is useful for nearly any kitchen, living room, bedroom, garage, dog kennel, or anywhere in between.

Included in this great Echo Dot deal is, of course, 6-months free of Spotify - one of the best music streaming services that you can currently subscribe to. Anyone who's used Spotify before will tell you how annoying the adverts can be, especially when you're dipping into some atmospheric beats, and a shrill voice interrupts mid-album to tell you about their latest thing. With this free gift, you're automatically getting around that problem - so now you can be free to jam out to that Phil Collins album without any unwanted interruptions.

Want to compare what other retailers are offering? Check out our other Echo Dot deals below.



Not what you're looking for? We've got some fresh Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Kindle deals hot off the press. If you want to explore the whole Echo range, then why not visit the best cheap Amazon Echo prices, deals and sales where we're constantly searching for and comparing all the best deals from the big retailers.

