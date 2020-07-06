Grab this incredible, lowest-price-ever Garmin Forerunner 45 deal

There are a few deals in life that you don’t want to miss - and those of you looking for a new Garmin fitness tracker, or just getting into the world of running watches, should not miss this great deal in the Amazon Summer Sale .

Originally appearing at £169 when launched in the middle of 2019, this drop to just under £117 is an incredible saving, and makes it a must-buy right now when you consider the feature list it’s packing.

This Garmin running watch deal sees a device that brings not only the ability to track your pace, distance, heart rate and the ‘standard’ things you’d expect from a fitness tracker, but brings the advanced features that debuted on watches (like the Forerunner 945) that are nearly four times the cost.

If you know someone who needs a new running watch, loves a few fancy features on top of the run-of-the-mill tracking, but doesn't want to spend loads of money, this is the deal for them, as it's a sensationally large amount of tech for a smaller than expected outlay.

VO2 Max tracking, smartphone notifications, and the ability to control music from your phone (super useful when it’s in a pouch or strapped to your arm) are all top features we’re looking for in a running device, but it’s the extra things like stress tracking, body battery (which can literally tell you how tired you are) and safety features to let your loved ones know where you are that seal the deal here.

We said in our Garmin Forerunner 45 review that “all in all, it's a solid option that’s punching well above its price tag”, and that was when it cost £50 more than it does right now - so if you need a running watch and don’t want to spend a lot, this is the one to go for.

