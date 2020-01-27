Get the Panasonic TZ90 travel compact camera for just £199 in this 40% price slash

Panasonic's TZ90 compact camera has just fallen to its lowest ever price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for anyone who's looking for a travel snapper with far greater zoom reach than their smartphone.

The TZ90 originally went on sale in mid-2017 for £399, which means this deal is effectively half-price (or 40% lower than Amazon's usual price). With 30x optical zoom, a 20.3MP sensor and the ability to capture 4K video at 30fps, the TZ90 feels very much like a modern compact camera, despite being just over two years old.

What makes the TZ90 particularly versatile are its electronic viewfinder, which lets you easily compose shots in sunny conditions, and its tilting LCD screen. That screen is handy for shooting things from high or low angles, and also flips up 180 degrees for selfie duty too. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Panasonic TZ90 deals in your region.)

Panasonic TZ90 | £329.99 £199 at Amazon

This is, by some distance, the lowest ever price for this travel compact camera, which combines an impressive 30x optical zoom with a 20.3MP sensor, viewfinder, tilting screen and the ability to shoot 4K video. The TZ90 is a great all-rounder for travel and general shooting.View Deal

Why should you buy a compact when modern smartphone cameras are so good? One area where compacts still trump phones is their zoom range, and this is one of the TZ90's main strengths.

Its 30x optical zoom gives you an equivalent focal range of 24-720mm, which means it's incredibly versatile and ensures you'll get phone-beating image quality when shooting distant objects (or on occasions where you simply want to remove distracting fellow tourists from your award-winning shot).

Many cameras that are newer and pricier than the TZ90 also don't always offer 4K video shooting at 30fps, so this is another feather in its all-rounder cap. Perhaps the TZ90's only limitation is its 1/2.3-inch sensor, but unless you plan to mostly shoot in low light we've found the image quality to be very good, with the hybrid image stabilisation very handy for keeping shots steady at those long focal lengths.