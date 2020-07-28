Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered PS4 is only £5 from Amazon UK

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered on PS4 is currently on sale for only £5 from Amazon UK, which is a saving of 62%.

The same generous discount isn’t applicable to the Xbox One version of the game, but you still only have to cough up £10 arguably the best Call of Duty game in the series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered features enhanced textures, HDR support and updates the classic 2007 title for the modern day. The campaign was rightly lauded as being one of the most memorable (the All Ghillied Up mission is still epic), and the game’s online multiplayer was responsible for redefining the industry with it’s addictive experience system, explosive killstreaks and twitch-based gunplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered deals:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered PS4: £12.99 £5.00 on Amazon

Relive the epic campaign of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and enjoy new visuals and gameplay improvements, including online multiplayer. The game is also enhanced for PS4 Pro users. View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One: £12.99 £10.00 on Amazon

After the Xbox One version instead? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered brings the game that defined the Xbox 360 back to Microsoft's current-gen console. View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was previously only available as part of special bundles of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which didn’t go down too well with fans. Thankfully, publisher Activision made the decision to sell the game separately after a few months, and now everyone can be reunited with Captain Price.

With Amazon Prime Day still absent, don't miss your chance to save on a timeless video game that still has an active player base online and an awesome single-player campaign.