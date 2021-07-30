Brighten up your smart home with this LIFX smart bulb at its lowest price ever

The best smart light bulbs are one of the easiest ways to start a smart home, replacing your existing bulbs and allowing you to control your lights from your smart home even when you’re not nearby. However, as you’re likely to need several bulbs per room, they can be a costly purchase, so a good smart light bulb deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the LIFX A60 Colour smart light bulb , reducing it to £38.50 from £54.99 . This is the lowest price we've seen for the smart light bulb, which has an E27 screw fitting – beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart light deals in your region.)

Amazon has knocked more than £15 off the cost of this smart light bulb, which can be tweaked to illuminate one of 550 billion shades. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug, but we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this smart light bulb deal now.View Deal

The LIFX Colour bulbs are extremely simple to use - just replace your existing bulbs with them and then use the LIFX app for your smartphone to switch the lights on, off, or adjust the brightness. The bulbs use Wi-Fi to connect to your smartphone, so you’ll be able to control them when you’re not at home. As well as an E27 screw fitting, the LIFX A160 Colour smart light bulb is also available with a B22 bayonet fitting, however this has not been discounted.

They work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant too, so no matter what voice assistant you have in your home, you can use your voice to switch the light on or off and adjust the colour. This also means the LIFX A60 Colour bulb can be used with other smart home gadgets, such as the best smart plugs or the best home security cameras , to create automations in your home such as the light switching on when motion is detected by your home security camera or changing colour as the sun rises.

