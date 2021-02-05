AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU is a real bargain at £420 – but for today only

We’ve recently been seeing AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor stock levels improve – after eBay scalpers have been making serious money from reselling the CPUs – and there’s better news today, as not only does Scan have the 5800X available to buy, but it’s running at a decent discount.

If you hop over to Scan now, you’ll find that the 5800X is in stock and available at £419.99, reduced from £443.99. That’s £24 off or a 5% discount, which isn’t the biggest reduction we’ve ever highlighted as a deal, but is pretty impressive considering the demand for AMD’s new processors.

Indeed, it’s pretty impressive to get any money off at all, really, but you will need to move quickly if you’re thinking of buying, as this deal is only on for today (and while stocks last, as ever). If Scan runs out of stock, by the way, the CPU is on offer at Amazon for slightly more at £423.99.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is notable in that it provides sterling performance levels without being too damaging on the wallet – no, it’s not cheap, but it’s still relatively affordable for a top-notch processor.

As we observed in our review where it scored full marks, this chip is more palatably priced than the high-end Ryzen 9 5900X, and it pretty much delivers the same performance if you’re playing games at 1080p (Full HD) resolution – making it the best gaming CPU for the vast majority of people.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor: £443.99 £419.99 at Scan

The Ryzen 5800X is a powerful 8-core CPU which is great for gaming, not to mention an accomplished piece of silicon for other workloads (with 16-threads, and Zen 3 having a very impressive IPC boost over Ryzen 3000 chips). This deal is marked as ‘today only’.View Deal

