Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2021: today's biggest savings

Cyber Monday Roomba deals are beginning to appear ahead of the day itself, with great savings to be had on many of the brand's best robot vacuums. Most discounts are Black Friday deals that have trickled over into subsequent days, though we expect to see many more dedicated Cyber Monday deals land on November 29, specifically.

In the meantime, we've collated all the best Roomba deals that are live right now, including those from Walmart and Amazon in the US, as well as those from UK retailers like Appliances Direct and iRobot itself.

So, whether you're after one of Roomba's top-tier vacuums, like the i7 (now almost $200 off at Walmart) or a more compact device like the Combo (now just $199 at Amazon UK), there's sure to be a robot vacuum saving that takes your fancy.

Roomba robot vacuums $100-$399

$299.99 iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - This is one of the most affordable models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations, supports Alexa voice commands, and is effective on both hard floors and carpets. With over $100 off, it's exceptional value ahead of Cyber Monday.

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $179 at Amazon

Save $95 - While this is an entry-level robot vacuum, it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpets, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac. This is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this affordable Roomba, so don't hesitate in snapping up this deal ahead of Cyber Monday.

$399.99 iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $100.99 - Amazon is still offering deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums as part of its Black Friday sales, including this one on the mid-range i3. It's particularly good at tackling pet hair, and cleans in neat rows rather than roaming haphazardly across your floors.

$449.99 iRobot Braava Jet M6: $449.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $100.99 The Braava Jet is the Roomba's cousin, and tackles wet mopping in exactly the same way as the Roomba handles vacuuming. If you own both, the two will talk to one another to ensure your floors are left spotless. This is almost the cheapest we've seen the Braava Jet at Amazon, and we anticipate this deal won't last long.

Roomba robot vacuums $400+

$795 iRobot Roomba i7: $795 $599 at Walmart

Save $196 - The Roomba i7 is one of iRobot's most advanced machines, with extra powerful suction for better cleaning on all floor surfaces. Walmart is currently offering almost $200 off the standalone vacuum, which is a great discount considering the four-figure price tags of its most premium robot cleaner competitors. The retailer is also offering a slightly more expensive bundle deal, which you'll find further down this article.

$874.99 iRobot Roomba i7 bundle: $874.99 $649 at Walmart

Save $226 - In addition to the standalone vacuum, Walmart is offering US shoppers the chance to grab an extended two-year warranty and an accessory bundle containing three extra edge sweeping brushes, three high-efficiency filters and a dual multi-surface rubber brush – all for $226 less than RRP. For those with larger homes, this deal is worth considering over the standalone option.

£$1,599.98 iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 Bundle: £$1,599.98 $1,299.98 at iRobot

Save $300 - This bundle will cover all your wet and dry cleaning needs, as the Roomba and Braava Jet communicate with each other to ensure your floors are scrubbed and vacuumed to perfection. This deal is much better value than picking up the pair individually.

Roomba robot vacuums £100-£399

£349.99 iRobot Roomba Combo : £349.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Roomba is capable of both vacuuming and mopping, so it's suitable for all your floors. It usually hovers around the £300 mark, and this ongoing Black Friday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

£269 iRobot Roomba 692: £269 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £69.01 - We've rarely seen this entry-level Roomba this cheap. It's one of the most affordable models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations, supports Alexa voice commands, and is effective on both hard floors and carpets.

Roomba robot vacuums £400+

£649.99 iRobot Roomba i7: £649.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £169 - The Roomba i7 is one of iRobot's most advanced machines, with extra powerful suction for better cleaning on all floor surfaces. iRobot offered this deal in its pre-Black Friday sale, but has now returned the i7 to its regular price. Thankfully, Amazon is still offering the full £120 discount.

£899.99 iRobot Roomba J7+: £899.99 £799.99 at iRobot

Save £100 - This multi-surface Roomba is self-emptying, and can keep cleaning for months before its allergen-sealed bin needs emptying. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the J7+, and Amazon is no longer offering the same deal.

iRobot Roomba S9+: £1,499 iRobot Roomba S9+: £1,499 £1,199 at iRobot

Save £300 - There's a 20% saving on iRobot's top-of-the-range robot vacuum. It offers 40x more suction than other Roomba models and is loaded with smarts including the ability to only clean when you're not around so it doesn't get in your way, and it can also empty its own dust canister. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's still good value.

£2,199.98 iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 Bundle: £2,199.98 £1,649.98 at iRobot

Save £550 - What's the only thing better than one robot vacuum? Two, obviously. This bundle will cover all your wet and dry cleaning needs, as the Roomba and Braava Jet communicate with each other to ensure your floors are scrubbed and vacuumed to perfection. This deal is much better value than picking up the pair individually.

Cyber Monday Roomba deals: our predictions

(Image credit: iRobot)

When will the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday falls on November 29 this year – just three days after Black Friday, which officially took place on November 26. There are still a handful of Black Friday deals still available, but as these start to sell out, we expect Cyber Monday deals to start appearing over the next couple of days. As you'd expect, the biggest crop of deals will appear on Cyber Monday itself. Last year, many retailers rolled their offers over into the first week of December, too, so if you miss out on a Roomba deal on Cyber Monday, you might not lose out completely – there could yet be another chance to bag yourself a bargain.

Where are the best places to find Roomba deals on Cyber Monday? Amazon is one of the most prominent retailers for Cyber Monday Roomba deals, but it isn't the only retailer that offers hefty home and kitchen discounts in late November. Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot in the US, as well as Home Appliances and iRobot itself in the UK, often rival Amazon with the deals they offer on Roomba products and other vacuums. We’ll be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals here once they launch, but head to the quick links we've listed earlier in this article if you'd prefer to browse the retailers yourself ahead of time.

(Image credit: Eufy)

3 best Roombas to look out for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot Roomba S9+ The best robot vacuum for any home Specifications Runtime: Not stated Bin size: 14.9oz / 0.4 liter Self-emptying: Yes Wi-Fi control: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good suction on hard floors + Cleans corners efficiently + Self-emptying Reasons to avoid - Expensive but worth every penny - Dust bags have an ongoing cost

The iRobot Roomba S9+ really is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now. Its price tag may normally make your eyes water a little, but with the right Black Friday deal, it'll be much more tempting. It's self-emptying and has five angled arms on its brush to really get into corners and along walls. There’s also a filter for allergy sufferers that captures 99 percent of mould, pollen, and dust mite allergens, and it’s smart too, mapping your home so it knows every nook and cranny.

(Image credit: Amazon)

iRobot Roomba i7+ The best self-emptying robot vacuum Specifications Runtime: Not stated Bin size: 14.9oz / 0.4 liter Self-emptying: Yes Wi-Fi control: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Daily cleans keep dust at bay + Smart navigation + Self-emptying Reasons to avoid - Sits at the expensive end of the market - Dust bags have an on-going cost

The Roomba i7+ is in many ways equal to its bigger sibling - it’s got the same smarts when it comes to mapping your home, and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also uses the same large capacity dust bag to ensure you’re only removing all the dust and debris collected around every 30 days.

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot Roomba 980 The best budget Roomba robot vacuum Specifications Runtime: Two hours Bin size: 21.1oz / 0.6 liter Self-emptying: No Wi-Fi control: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon 331 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Affordably priced + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Not self-emptying - Sluggish app controls

The iRobot Roomba 980 is an older model, having first begun rolling across floors in 2016, but it's stood the test of time and is one of the best robot vacuums you can pick up if money is tight. There's no automatic emptying, but its mapping and cleaning are effective, watching it automatically guide itself back to its charging station is always a delight, and every part of the experience exudes quality.