What broadband speed do I need for Fortnite?

If you're a button bashing Fornite fan than you'll appreciate the importance of a stable internet connection as it could be the difference between virtual life or death. Luckily, deciding on the ideal broadband deal need not be so stressful, and we've got you covered right here.

What you need is enough speed to make sure your Fornite gaming experience is smooth but without having to spend all your real world money on getting that, right? Save a few bucks for in-game packs while still getting the best speed from your broadband using this guide.

So how fast should your broadband be for the best Fornite experience?

How much speed do you need for Fortnite?

What does Mb mean? Mb - sometimes displayed as Mbps - means 'Megabits per second' and is an easy way to compare the average speeds offered by broadband companies. 10Mb (normal ADSL internet) roughly translates into download speeds of 1.25MB per second, while 35Mb fibre broadband takes that up to over 4MB per second.

You might have noticed in game lag, or not. Either way, you need to establish the speed you're getting by using this broadband speed test. Now that's done you can see where you stand.

The minimal amount of bandwidth varies depending on what you're doing but at the most basic level some users report that a meagre 1Mb line is enough to play - so even cheap broadband running off ADSL should be sufficient...in theory.

That said, there are bottlenecks here which can sometimes result in issues, so it's recommended that you go for a minimum of a 3Mb line to make sure you're getting a smoother gameplay result. We'd say that's an absolute minimum though.

This isn't taking into account other devices or users on that same line. If you need to share the bandwidth then even more speed is advisable.

Why do I need more broadband speed?

By having a good speed you'll be able to have your input data uploaded and the response data downloaded without congestion on the line. This means that there won't be potential data blockages which can result in lag.

A lag could mean someone online is still moving when you see them as stopped, which isn't ideal if you're in a firefight with them. That's why speed is very important.

Which broadband is fast enough for Fortnite?

For the best speeds, regardless of costs, you'll want to get a fibre broadband connection. This uses fibre optics, meaning light speed, to transmit data. That means no speed limit in the future as hardware at either end is upgraded. For you, right now, it also means more than enough speed for smooth Fornite gaming.

For a decent price you can now get an average speed of no less than around 35Mb. But it's worth paying an extra few pounds a month to get 50Mb or more to make sure you're well connected even when others are using that line, say to view 4K video in another room.

Of course you might not have access to that in your area in which case other services like satellite or phone network broadband could be good options. There's a recent trend of late for households turning to 4G home broadband and in some big cities even 5G home broadband, and it would be no surprise to see that perpetuate even further as 5G becomes more widely available.

What about ultrafast broadband for Fortnite?

While Fornite won't ever take up all the bandwidth of a top-end broadband connection, it can't hurt to have some buffer space for future upgrades and the ability to share the line with other users.

Fibre broadband can now reach speeds of up to 1Gb in some areas. More than you'll need. Even the Virgin Broadband with its 370Mb top-end line, and BT Broadband close offering 300Mb speeds, are likely overkill. But you can never have too much bandwidth as an option, of course.

Perhaps start at a 50Mb line and then upgrade to faster if needed, so maybe pick a company and go in increments until you're happy. If it's money no object Fortnite perfection you're after, go for the fastest you can get and rest easy knowing you'll always get a lag free gaming experience.

