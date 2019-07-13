Cheap bills and exclusive vouchers - this Sky broadband deal is one of the best around

With Amazon Prime Day now just a couple of days away, it is clear that Sky is getting into the sales period mood. Offering up not just cheap prices on its ADSL broadband deals, but also a nice £40 voucher, exclusive to you lovely TechRadar readers.

This brings Sky in line with some of the other cheaper broadband providers out there and throwing in that reward card makes it a very tempting offer. The package this deal comes with is Sky's Broadband Essential offer - offering average speeds of 10Mb for just £20 per month.

With that £40 voucher you can choose between Uber, Argos or Tesco - giving you some choice on where you want to celebrate your new internet. However, the voucher does take up to 120 days to arrive so your celebration might be slightly delayed.

You can see this offer in full down below, including how to get your hands on the voucher. Rather get something a little bit faster? Check out our guide to fibre broadband deals.

This exclusive Sky broadband deal: