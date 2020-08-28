PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals 2020: the best gaming deals to expect

Black Friday PS4 deals are still massively popular despite the fact that this is a seven-year old Sony console. Why? There's now a stellar lineup of PS4 games, a mid-gen 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro, and a steady tempo of new game release – all of which have kept Sony's console on the top of our best game console list.

But if you've somehow made it this far without a PS4, or are looking to upgrade to the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then Black Friday is a fantastic time to take advantage of arguably the best prices of the year.

And, with the PS5 is set to release in the "Holiday 2020" window, Black Friday is absolutely the best time to pick up Sony's current-gen console, as retailers will be looking to reduce their PS4 and PS4 Pro stock to make room for the next-gen console - resulting in big discounts on PS4 bundles

But it isn't just PS4 bundles that we we're expecting to see big discounts on this Black Friday. We're also expecting to see big savings on PS4 games, PS Plus, PS4 accessories, PS4 headsets, PS4 controllers, PSVR bundles and PSVR games.

Lucky for you, we'll be posting the best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals right here, so bookmark this page to keep up to date with all the biggest discounts. And check out our pages for best PS4 deals and best PS4 Pro deals pages for great discounts all year round.

Read on for the best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals from last year, which should give us an idea of what to expect this year.

PS4 Pro vs PS4: what's the difference?

The top PS4 Black Friday deals we saw last year

PS4 Black Friday deals in the US last year

PS4 Slim 1TB | 3x PlayStation exclusive games | $299 $199 at Walmart

A 1TB PS4 Slim console will usually set you back around $299 by itself, so picking up this bundle that also included three games on top was an amazing deal. These weren't just any games either, these PlayStation legends offer some of the best gaming on the console. The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.



PS4 Naughty Dog Blast From the Past bundle | $299.99 $199 at GameStop

If you didn't mind buying a regular PS4 instead of a Pro, this bundle included three amazing games from Naughty Dog for just $199.99. The bundle included a 500GB console, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection all for the same price as a regular PS4.

PS4 Exclusives Blast From the Past bundle | $299.99 $229 at GameStop

If you were willing to pay a bit more, there was another bundle that gave you four games - Spider-Man, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Detroit and Days Gone - for $229. Totally worth it.

PS4 Call of Duty Blast From the Past bundle | $299.99 $229 at GameStop

For Call of Duty lovers, there was this Call of Duty bundle that packaged the base console with FIVE Call of Duty games. The only downside was that the most recent release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn't included.

PS4 Black Friday UK deals last year

Sony PS4 bundle | 500GB | Free Game | Blu-ray | DualShock Controller: £269.97 £199.99 at Argos

This was a great price for the sleek PS4 Slim especially for those who were looking for a console on its own rather than a hefty bundle. For £199 you got a 500GB PS4 console with a DualShock 4 controller and a choice of both a free Blu-ray movie and an AAA PS4 game, with Marvel's Spider-Man and Death Stranding available to include.

PS4 500GB Console with Death Stranding and Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very

This was arguably the best PS4 500GB bundle offer we seen all Black Friday. Not only did you get the console but you also got two Sony exclusives - all for less than £200.

View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | £249 at Game

Game was offering the regular PS4 with the recently released Modern Warfare for £50 off, and because it's Game, you also got a couple of months of Now TV as an extra incentive.

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you essentially got the newly released FIFA20 for free. You got the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.



The top PS4 Pro Black Friday deals we saw last year

PS4 Pro Black Friday US deals last year

PS4 Pro | $399.99 $319 at Best Buy

This was an amazing deal for a PS4 Pro last year - although it didn't include any games.

PS4 Pro Black Friday UK deals last year

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329.85 £299 at Amazon

Last year you could get a PS4 Pro console with the (at the time) brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, which was a great deal for those looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster.



PS4 White Pro Console with Marvel's Spider-Man | £349.99 at Very

If you preferred a white PS4 Pro console then this bundle from Very was well worth picking up picking up this bundle from Very, which included the PS4 Pro and Spider-Man for less than £350.

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle | £299 at Currys

Last year you could pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just £299 Currys. It was a bargain for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title.

PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

Game really packed out this PS4 Pro bundle with some quality extras. While you didn't get any full games directly with this offer, the 12-month pass for PS Plus allowed you to download free games each month.



The top PS4 game Black Friday deals we saw last year

PS4 game deals in the US a year ago

God of War: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

God of War is one of the most popular exclusive games available on PS4, and last year it was available for less than $10.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Last year you could get yourself the complete edition of one of the PS4's most distinctive exclusives, Horizon Zero Dawn, for this fantastic low price.



Gran Turismo Sport: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This is was the only sports game you could pick up at the sub-$10 price tag on Amazon.



Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

There was also $10 off The Lost Legacy, a spin-off to the hugely popular Uncharted series that was equally critically acclaimed, although perhaps didn't see as much audience recognition.



The Last of Us Remastered: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

One of the most popular PS3 games of all time was swiftly remastered for PS4, and available to buy last Black friday for super cheap.



Nioh: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

If you like Dark Souls-style games, then Nioh is a gem you may have missed - and last year you could grab it for less than $10.



PS4 Black Friday UK game deals last year

Borderlands 3 with 5 Gold Keys DLC | PS4 | £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This was a fantastic deal on Borderlands 3 that seen you getting the standard game and five Gold Keys for just £35 - saving you £15.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PS4 | £46.99 £38.99 at Very

The latest Call of Duty was the lowest price we'd seen so far at Very - with £8 off. Meaning you could pick up one of the year's best FPS' for under £40.

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | £47.99 £24.99 at Very

Red Dead had been out for a year when Black Friday 2019 hit, but it is still one of the most essential console titles to own. Usually we would see RDR2 well above £35 but Very was offering it for just £25 - bargain.

Spyro Trilogy Reignited Trilogy | PS4 | £20.99 at Currys

There was £7 off the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, so you could pick up three classic games for just £20.

Need For Speed Heat | PS4 | £48 £37.99 at Amazon

NFS Heat had only been out a month last Black Friday, so grabbing the title for under £40 was a great deal - saving you a tenner. That's before taking into account that it's the best we've seen the series to date.

Anthem | £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

BioWare's Anthem was far from last year's best game, but on Black Friday is cost less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That was well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting.

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Last year you could grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos. The games on offer included Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.



The top PS Plus Black Friday deals we saw last year

Black Friday PS Plus US deals

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $40 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you could pick up last year.



Black Friday PS Plus UK deals

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

Last year you could save 40% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Black Friday deal.



The top PS4 controller Black Friday deals we saw last year

Black Friday PS4 controller deals last year

PlayStation 4 controller - black | Fortnite Neo Versa bundle | $59.99 $39 at Walmart

This controller bundle was a must-have for Fortnite fans, and included the Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 2,000 V-Bucks.

PlayStation 4 controller - black | $59.99 $39 at Walmart

The standard black controller was on sale at Walmart for $39. Which was perfect for those looking to replace an ageing gamepad without anything too fancy.



PlayStation 4 controller - various colors| $64.99 $39 at Walmart

Walmart slashed the price of its Dualshock 4 controllers, and there was a range of color options for you to choose from including Blue Camo, Magma Red and Electric Purple.

Black Friday PS4 controller UK deals from last year

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Last year you could get the DualShock 4 controller for the same price as it cost during Amazon Prime Day from Currys, available in a variety of colours. Still the best controller around.

The top PSVR Black Friday deals we saw last year

Black Friday PSVR deals in the US

Playstation VR | Blood & Truth/Everybody's Golf | $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This deal got you a PlayStation VR setup, including the Move motion controllers. It'll also got you a copy of Everybody's Golf VR for some casual fun, and Blood & Truth for more intense VR gaming.



PlayStation VR | 2x PlayStation Move controllers | 2x games | $349 $299 at Walmart

Not only did you get the PSVR and two games for a fantastic bundle price, you also got a set of Move controllers as well. They usually go for around $100 for the duo so it saved you an amazing amount of cash on everything you need to get started. You also got Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR to play with.



Black Friday PSVR deals in the UK

PlayStation VR | 5x games | £209 at Game

Players in the UK could pick up the same bundle with all the glorious games included for just £209 thanks to Game. You also got a two-month Now TV Entertainment pass to keep your regular reality just as exciting as the virtual one.

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | Plus Everybody's Golf | £309.99 at Very

Give amazing bundle gave you the original PSVR Mega Pack with Everybody's Golf thrown in on top. The game by itself would have set you back £25 so buyers could save an extra few quid.



Playstation VR starter bundle | £259 £179 at Currys

This starter bundle for PlayStation VR offered the headset, camera, and a copy of VR Worlds for just £179 at Currys.



The top PS4 gaming headset Black Friday deals we saw last year

Black Friday PS4 gaming headset deals in the US

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | $59.50 $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon was offering $15 off this Razer gaming headset, allowing you to pick up a high quality gaming headset for even less. If green wasn't your color, it also came in matte black.

Razer Nari Wireless gaming headset: PS4 and PC | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The Razer Nari Wireless is an amazing wireless gaming headset rocking 7.1 surround sound and THX audio. Now, it doesn't vibrate like the Razer Nari Ultimate, but for $60 off, we'd say it was worth the sacrifice.

HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset | PS4 and PC | $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

There was $60 off this HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset, which boasts long lasting battery life and a detachable noise canceling microphone.

Black Friday PS4 gaming headset deals in the UK

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | £99.99 £79.95 at Amazon

Amazon wasoffering $20 off this Razer gaming headset, allowing you to pick up a high quality gaming headset for even less. If green isn't your color, it also comes in matte black.

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset | £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos cut £55 off last Black Friday, making it a great buy,



SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset | £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos last Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It was an absolute steal at a whisker under £30.



Will there be PS5 Black Friday deals?

(Image credit: N/A)

No, unfortunately not. The PS5 is due to release in the "Holiday 2020" window, likely in November - the same month as Black Friday. While we don't know whether the PS5 will release before or after Black Friday, we aren't expecting any PS5 Black Friday deals this year as the console will either not have released or just released, so it makes no sense for Sony to immediately discount the price.

Instead the company will be taking advantage of Black Friday to shift its PS4 and PS4 Pro stock ahead of the PS5's launch. So while we won't get any PS5 deals, we are expecting massive PS4 discounts this Black Friday.

Is it worth buying a PS4 on Black Friday when the PS5 is releasing soon?

(Image credit: Sony)

As we've said, there won't be any PS5 Black Friday deals but there will be plenty of PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals. However, with a new console just around the corner, you may be wondering if there's any point in picking up a cheap PS4.

Well, we believe there is. For a start, the PS5 isn't like to come cheap, with analysts predicting the PS5 price tag will be around $499 - and pre-orders being very limited. So you may want to wait until the PS5 comes down in price or becomes more available before picking one up, which could take a while.

In the meantime, you might as well make the most of your PS4 (or get a PS4), especially considering most games (and accessories) for the next year will be cross-generational, playable on both current and next-gen consoles. Not only that, but lots of publishers are offering a free next-gen upgrade on their games, meaning you could potentially pick up a discounted PS4 game like FIFA 21 and then upgrade it to the PS5 version when you do decide to upgrade to the new console.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 launch window is looking light in terms of PS5 games, with the likes of Horizon Forbidden West not releasing until 2021. So it may be worth waiting to pick up a PS5 anyway.

PS5 vs PS4 Pro: should you upgrade?

Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday PS4 updates. We'll be showing you all the best deals, bundles and discounts for the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, games and accessories.