It's the best cheap broadband deal EVER! £9.99 per month - but there are only 500 to claim

You're going to hear about A LOT of discounts and deals this coming Black Friday fortnight, but we'd venture that not a single one will beat this incredible broadband deal from Onestream - and it's only for TechRadar readers.

That's because this is frankly the cheapest broadband deal we've ever seen. No nonsense, no hyperbole, just the cheapest internet bills we can recollect. It means that you can get your broadband sorted for the next year and pay a mere £9.99 each month. Surely the very definition of a bargain.

Again, this is absolutely unheard of when it comes to broadband deals. That's probably why Onestream is limiting the deal to the first 500 customers to claim it. We're told that once they're gone, they're gone. After that, you'll have to pay Onestream's normal price of £13.99 a month. So still cheap, but around £50 more over the course of the 12 months.

There are more details about the offer below, but you probably won't need them. Quite simply, Black Friday 2018 has rewarded you with the most affordable internet deal ever. And the pleasure is all ours...

The BEST EVER broadband deal:

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

Stop the fight - Onestream has landed a knock out blow in the broadband bout and in the very first round. We're still days away from Black Friday and it's already dealt a killer deal that just won't be bettered. It will cost you £9.99 for the first year of the contract, and then £24.99 thereafter if you want to stay with the provider. But the contract ends in 12 months, so you'll have the opportunity to get a cheaper alternative again come next year's Black Friday sales. Perfect.

How does £9.99pm compare to other broadband deals?

The next best cheap broadband deals out there are from the Post Office and TalkTalk at £15.90 and £17 per month respectively, while Plusnet's £50 Reward Card is tempting, too. But, as you can see, none come close to matching Onestream.

If you need more speed than the standard ADSL connection on offer here, then get stuck in to our best fibre deals guide. There you'll see Vodafone leading the charge with its £21 per month plan, which gets a pound cheaper if you already have your phone on the network.