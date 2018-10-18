Best Black Friday Soundbar deals

Soundbars have taken off in popularity, with more and more of us trying to replicate the cinematic experience in our living rooms with minimal fuss.

Furthermore, as TV manufacturers are increasingly concerned with creating the perfect panel, the quality of TV speakers has decreased somewhat, increasing the need to boost your entertainment system with a third party soundbar.

Ranging anywhere around from £100 to in excess of £1000, soundbars certainly aren't cheap, and if you're looking for features like Dolby Atmos, 4K/HDR passthroughs, wireless audio streaming, and powerful drivers, you'll be looking at spending towards the upper end of that scale.

However, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming, there should be plenty of great deals to be had come November 23 - here's everything you need to know so you can get the best value for your money.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Originating in the US, Black Friday is on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving - that means this year, it falls on November 23.

However, some retailers extend the deals period a few days either side of this date, most notably Amazon, so it's well worth checking in with this article and our wider Black Friday and Cyber Monday page for real time updates in the lead up to the big day.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

Cyber Monday will take place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, meaning this year it falls on November 26.

There's not a huge difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday these days, but you may find further discounts on Black Friday deals from some retailers, and we're expecting to see site-wide discounts on small appliances this year.

How to get the best soundbar deals on Black Friday

There are a few things you can do to prepare for Black Friday - firstly, we'd recommend signing up for an Amazon account if you don't already have one and create a wishlist of soundbars you have your eye on - that way, when the deals start being published, you'll be able to see them all in one place.

Make sure you do the same for the other big electronics retailers - we think Argos, for example is likely to make some hefty reductions across its speaker range, including soundbars.

If the retailers you're looking at have Black Friday and Cyber Monday mailing lists, it's a good idea to sign up so you can be the first to hear about new discounts.

It's also worth doing your research on a few different soundbars and having some flexibility with which one you buy - look for features rather than serial numbers. For example, are you looking for a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos? Does it need to have Bluetooth built in?

Black Friday is notoriously hectic, and it's pretty common for the popular sites to crash as everyone descends on them at the same time - if you're serious about getting a good deal, you may want to to get up early (or stay up late, depending on how you look at it), and do your shopping around 3 - 4 am.

Argos in particular has said that this is typically the quietest time in terms of traffic on Black Friday, so you'll have the best chance of bagging a good deal if you plan to shop at this time.

The one to beat: last year's best soundbar deal

Last year AO.com knocked £120 off of its Samsung soundbars with subwoofers, meaning it's well worth keeping an eye on the site this year.

Today's best soundbar deals

If you can't wait for Black Friday there are still lots of deals to be had in the meantime - check out some of the best deals on soundbars we found today:

Stay locked on TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

No one has time to be scouring the internet to find deals on Black Friday on Cyber Monday - that's where we come in. We'll be covering all the best deals in real time in the lead up and on the day on November 23, so make sure you check back with this article and our other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages regularly.

For all the breaking deals info and money-saving tips you need, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any Black Friday soundbar deals this year.

Get the best Black Friday deals before anyone else We'll let you know about all of the very best deals on the greatest tech products at the most popular retailers as they go live Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from TechRadar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.