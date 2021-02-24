Best PS4 games 2021: the PlayStation 4 games you need to play

If you're after the best PS4 games available today, then you’ve come to the right place. Since its launch way back in 2013, the PS4 has become a console with a timeless library of great games, and while this means you'll have plenty to play, it can be easy to miss out on some genuine classics. That’s where we can help.

While the PS5 is now Sony's hottest gaming hardware, we don’t think that means the best PS4 games should be pushed aside and forgotten, far from it. For one, PS5 stock is still very limited, meaning not everyone has been able to get their hands on the new PlayStation - so you'll still want to get the most out of your current PS4. For those who have been able to upgrade, thanks to the PS5’s backwards compatibility the best PS4 games are going to be playable and relevant for years to come. Some of them even have free enhancements that take advantage of the new console’s power, like Ghost of Tsushima.

So regardless of whether you’re playing on your beloved launch-day PS4, you’ve upgraded to the slightly better PS4 Pro or you’ve managed to nab yourself an elusive PS5, our selection of the best PS4 games is likely to have a title for you.

For those who want to maximize the time they have with the games they love and spend less time looking for them, we’ve put together this useful list which should cater to a wide range of tastes. We’ve also included whether or not the games here support 4K and HDR enhancements. Here are the best PS4 games available right now.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends A legend in the making TODAY'S BEST DEALS £15.99 View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Fun, fluid gameplay + Ingenious Ping System + Stellar lineup of personalities Reasons to avoid - A few weapons need refining - Battle Pass mundane

Apex Legends is another contender vying for the battle royale crown. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and set in the Titanfall universe, Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale shooter where teams of three go up against 57 other players to try to gather loot and be the last person (or squad) standing.

However, unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends sees players take on a class, each represented by a unique character (imagine Fortnite mixed with Overwatch and you’ll be on the right track.)

Apex Legends is the perfect battle royale game for those who enjoy the genre's premise but can't get onboard with Fortnite's building or PUBG's competitiveness - and it's free. Plus, different classes, abilities and limited-time events make for a more dynamic experience overall.

Not sure it's for you? Check out our full Apex Legends review.

PS4 Pro Support? No.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey This is Sparta TODAY'S BEST DEALS £14.29 View at CDKeys 749 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Graphically stunning + Huge world to explore + Great protagonists + Enthralling story Reasons to avoid - Very long

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is one of the more recent additions to the epic Assassin's Creed RPG franchise. Odyssey is set during the Peloponnesian War and sees you stepping into the sandals of either Alexios or Kassandra as they try to uncover the truth about their history while navigating the turbulent world of Ancient Greece as a mercenary.

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the most recent addition to the series, we still think Odyssey is the best Assassin's Creed offering on PS4.

Odyssey is a graphically stunning PS4 game that will take you to the heart of Ancient Greece, easily securing it a place in our collection of the best PlayStation 4 games. Just make sure you have the time to play it because there are over 100 hours of content to enjoy here.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review diary for more.

PS4 Pro Support? PS4 Pro enhanced.

Battlefield 1 (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 1 For those who want a break from CoD TODAY'S BEST DEALS £6.29 View at CDKeys 645 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Historical setting rejuvenates series + Fantastic single-player experience + Relentlessly exciting combat Reasons to avoid - Stealth elements lacking

Not a Call of Duty fan? Then Battlefield 1 might be a good alternative. The first-person shooter takes players back in time to World War One and by doing so completely rejuvenates the once stagnating franchise.

Battlefield 1's historical setting helps it to stand apart from the rest of the modern military shooters on the market, with all new weapons, vehicles, and level designs that feel fresh and capture the chaos and brutality of war.

The game offers a poignant and entertaining single-player campaign that sets a new standard for the first-person shooter. Broken into six sections, each following a different character and front-line location, the campaign never feels dull or repetitive.

The single-player campaign even feeds neatly into Battlefield 1's multiplayer mode which, while familiar, also benefits from the much-needed breath of life that the change in setting gives.

Graphically impressive, entertaining, and sometimes touching, Battlefield 1 is a return to form for the series.

Check out our full Battlefield 1 review.

PS4 Pro support? Increased resolution and detail.

Bloodborne (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Bloodborne Let the hunt begin TODAY'S BEST DEALS £15.19 View at Base.com 700 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Souls action-orientated RPG combat + Eerie Victorian aesthetic + Challenging Reasons to avoid - Infuriating difficult at times

From Software's enigmatic and notoriously challenging Souls titles all hold critical and fan acclaim, but none are as stylistically interesting as the quasi-Industrial era Bloodborne.

It plays like an RPG set indelibly on a hidden difficulty mode with all the helpful text pop-ups removed – which is to say it requires more than a modicum of patience from the player.

But that's the point: in Bloodborne for the PS4, you get out what you put into it. Victory's all the more rewarding when you've watched your enemy, memorized his attack patterns, struck at the opportune moment and prevailed via the game's impeccable melee combat.

PS4 Pro support? No.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is something of a reset for the bestselling FPS franchise – removing the frills of zombies, jetpacks, double-jumps and futuristic gadgetry for a grounded take on what military engagement actually looks like in the 21st century.

The name is no coincidence, either; 2007's Modern Warfare was a landmark entry in the Call of Duty series, and Activision is looking to recreate what made the game of the same name so successful.

Modern Warfare is all about the gritty realities of war this time out, with the ‘modern’ of the ‘Modern Warfare’ title referring to the gear, weapons and gadgetry being used today in the Middle East and Russia, rather than the far-flung fantasies of science fiction.

Modern Warfare (2019) isn't the newest mainline COD game, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War claiming that title, but we find it a better offering.

While Modern Warfare has some glaring issues with regards to its campaign, it's still the best installation the series has seen yet - with tight shooting and more multiplayer modes than you can shake a stick at.

Read our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review for our official verdict.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes, 4K but no HDR.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone is a smashing battle royale game TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge, interesting map + Tight, responsive gunplay + Tense Gulag encounters + Contracts offer a new way to play Reasons to avoid - Uninventive weaponry - Killstreaks can be overpowered

Call of Duty: Warzone is now a standalone battle royale - and a great one at that. Initially released as an add-on for Modern Warfare (2019), Warzone has taken on a life of its own, giving the likes of Fortnite and PUBG a run for their money.

Warzone's shooting is satisfying, its map rewarding to explore, and it offers more than enough interesting concepts like the Gulag and Contracts to make each match feel wholly unique, wherever you land.

Check out our full Call of Duty: Warzone review for our official verdict.

PS4 Pro Support? More stable frame rates and better resolution.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Control Free your mind TODAY'S BEST DEALS £13.27 View at Amazon 299 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Stunning particle effects + Inspired art direction + Crunchy gunplay Reasons to avoid - Starts quite slow - A few structural compromises

The dark horse of 2019, Remedy Entertainment's Control is an action-adventure with a difference.

Control sees you stepping into the shoes of Jessie Faden, the newest director of the clandestine Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) - a Government agency which researches, and ultimately aims to control, paranormal activity. But Jessie’s new role has a few issues not exactly laid out in the job description, including the uprising of a paranormal force known only as the Hiss.

The affinity with which Remedy has courted multiple difficult genres both in film and in games with Control and still managed to deliver a mind-bending story evocative of True Detective and Twin Peaks is absolutely remarkable.

Check out our full Control review. If you're hoping to get the option of a free next-gen upgrade with the game, then you'll need to make sure you buy the Ultimate Edition of the game.

PS4 Pro support? No.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding See the sunset TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £19.99 View at Amazon 517 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Real emotional momentum + Complex but intuitive mechanics + Captivating acting performances + Cohesive narrative Reasons to avoid - Combat starts out sluggish

Death Stranding had us worried for a bit. When Kojima Productions' first title was announced back at E3 2016, it did so to a confused and excited crowd. And the path to launch didn't see these feelings change much – they just swayed more into the confusion side.

We seen bottled babies, sea otter costumes and even the appearance of Conan O'Brien, and every new trailer filled us more with fear than hype. But it was all worth it.

Death Stranding is an incredible title that is equally beautiful and unique. Without giving away too much, the premise is that you step into the shoes of deliveryman Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus) who delivers special cargo in the wake of the Death Stranding - a mysterious phenomenon that wiped out many innocent lives. But obviously, it's not all that simple.

Death Stranding is something to be experienced. It's definitely an essential PS4 game - if not the essential PS4 game - but, we warn you now, it may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Check out our full Death Stranding review.

PS4 Pro Support? 4K resolution.

(Image credit: iD Software)

Doom Eternal Raze Hell TODAY'S BEST DEALS £11.99 View at CDKeys Reasons to buy + Fast-paced combat remains intact + Arenas feel natural but challenging + Cutscenes don’t interrupt momentum + Levels are varied and fun Reasons to avoid - The ending feels a bit rushed

Ready to raze some hell? Doom is back and it's the best it's ever been. Not only does Doom Eternal boast all the blood-pumping, gore-packed fun we expect from a Doom game, it also adds a bunch of new RPG-like elements we didn't even know we needed.

If you're looking for a game that doesn't focus too much on narrative and instead throws you into ripping and tearing some demons (all while an adrenaline-inducing metal soundtrack plays), then Doom Eternal is one not to be missed.

Make sure to check out our full Doom Eternal review.

PS5 Pro Support? 1440p 60FPS.

(Image credit: Sony)

Dreams Playground of creativity TODAY'S BEST DEALS £17.85 View at Base.com Reasons to buy + Handy tutorials + Plenty of creativity tools + Less creative players don't lose out Reasons to avoid - Tools can take a bit to get to grips with

Dreams is less like a game and more like a platform. Developed by Media Molecule, the creators of Little Big Planet, Dreams allows players to play, create and share worlds, games, artwork, music and more. All of this content is created in Dreams, which provides players with a plethora of tools to get creative with. But if you’re not quite an artist, you can simply take advantage of the incredible (and sometimes odd) creations of others.

PS4 Pro Support? Offers a better frame rate.

FIFA 20 (Image credit: Electronic Arts) (Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 Living la Vida Volta TODAY'S BEST DEALS £4.97 View at Currys PC World 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Volta soccer is a neon revelation + Admirable pace + Defending tweaks Reasons to avoid - Career Mode still needs a revamp - Visual upgrades are negligible

FIFA is, for many console owners, a highly-anticipated annual event. FIFA 20 may not be the newest entry but we think it's the best instalment in the football sim series.

With 2019's iteration of the stalwart series, EA made some bold strides in the right direction, especially when it comes to giving players what they’ve been asking for in terms of game modes and statistical tinkering.

Add to that a fantastic new way to play in Volta, a light-hearted set of modes for couch co-op and some clever, nuanced gameplay tweaks that coax out a more fair and rewarding game of soccer, this is definitely not an in-between year or an easy skip if you’re a franchise fan. In fact, it might be the best FIFA game in a good few years, achieved mainly by responding to fan feedback with healthy design decisions.

You can read our full review of FIFA 20 right here and make sure you're the best on the pitch using our tips and tricks guide.

Do also check out our review of FIFA 21; it’s the latest FIFA title but we’re not sure it’s the greatest. Due to “a lack of innovation is long neglected areas” our review states that “there’s little here that you don’t already have in FIFA 20”. If you’re loyal to Ultimate Team, though, or you’re looking for a cross-gen FIFA title you’ll want to check it out.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K and HDR.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake An old favorite, made brand new TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £24 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous visuals + Combat is excellent + Story additions are amazing + Encourages experimentation Reasons to avoid - It's pretty linear

Square Enix had a heavy task on its hand when it set out to remake one of the most beloved JRPGs in history. Final Fantasy 7 Remake could have easily been a trainwreck – thank goodness it wasn't.

The story has been completely fleshed out, adding so much flavor to what was essentially a tutorial of the original game. New characters, expanded stories and character growth for side characters, it's all here.

But, more importantly, Final Fantasy 7 Remake isn't just a respectful recreation of one of our favorite games – it might just be the best Final Fantasy game we've seen since Final Fantasy X hit store shelves all the way back in 2001. This game is so good that it should be considered the standard by which modern Final Fantasy games are measured, and for that it is one of the best PS4 games on the market.

Check out our full Final Fantasy 7 Remake review. Excited for the next part? Then check out everything we know so far about Final Fantasy Remake Part 2.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K HDR.

Fortnite Battle Royale (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale All aboard the battle bus TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £21.26 View at Amazon 124 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Vibrant world + Fun combat + Unique building mechanic + Excellent monetization Reasons to avoid - Constantly shifting world

Fortnite has had a meteoric rise since its release in 2017, and it's not hard to see why. The free-to-play battle royale PS4 game offers players an energetic and enjoyable online multiplayer experience, and throwing in some building mechanics to set it aside from its competitors.

Fortnite has become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon, and it's not hard to see why: it's fun, fast-paced and everyone seems to be playing it. More importantly, it has a concept that almost anyone can get to grips with: just be the last person standing.

Constant content updates keep Fortnite feeling fresh nearly two years since its launch so it easily gets a place on the best PlayStation 4 games list.

You can check out our definitive Fortnite Battle Royale review here.

PS Pro support? Yes – 60 fps.

(Image credit: Sony)

Ghost of Tsushima Killer katana action TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £42.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A beautiful world to explore + Exciting and engaging combat + Great variety in gameplay Reasons to avoid - Sticks to open-world staples - Lead character is a bit dull

The long-awaited PS4 exclusive not only lets you live out your samurai dreams, slicing and dicing bandits and invaders alike, but also lets you fully inhabit the feudal Japanese setting that acts as its stage.

What the game lacks in originality overall it makes up for with an impeccable commitment to respectfully rendering this historical era, resulting in a stylish smorgasbord of the best ideas seen in open-world gaming this generation, and a fitting swan-song to the PlayStation 4.

Check out our full Ghost of Tsushima review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K at 30fps.

God of War (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War Kratos is great at raising hell, but can he raise a son? TODAY'S BEST DEALS £11.99 View at Currys PC World 963 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Engrossing and heartfelt story + Characters have depth + Semi-open world offers plenty to explore Reasons to avoid - A bit slow-paced - No DLC

One of the most highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives of 2018, God of War definitely lived up to the hype. Taking Kratos from Greek to Norse mythology, making him a father, and focusing on narrative as well as completely revamping combat has made God of War a welcome refresh for the franchise.

In our God of War review, we called the title "the best game in the series" for many reasons, but the stand-out is that this is a game with heart and it's not to be missed if you're interested in the best PS4 games. We're hoping that the God of War sequel lives up to it.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K at 30 fps and HDR, with a boost mode at 1080p for a higher frame rate.

Grand Theft Auto V (Image credit: Rockstar) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto V Chaotic playground TODAY'S BEST DEALS £10.79 View at CDKeys 812 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Huge, dense world + GTA Online is fantastic + New first-person mode Reasons to avoid - Level of violence isn't for everyone - Outdated mission design

Not only is it the best sandbox game on the PlayStation 4 platform, GTA V is also the best golf game, the best tennis sim, the undisputed virtual yoga champ, one of the best racers... it's even a pretty serviceable MMO.

We're used to scale and scope from Grand Theft Auto, but what Trevor, Franklin, and Michael bring us is a staggeringly well-realised city seen from three entirely different perspectives.

Trevor, the maniacal rampage killer whom we discover to be in all of us when we play a Rockstar game; Franklin, the classic rags-to-riches character with street smarts and the ability to pull off a bandana; and Michael, the troubled criminal with a dysfunctional family and a beer gut to show for his life of violence.

If campaign isn't for you, then there's a free online multiplayer mode - GTA Online - that you can essentially use as your own chaotic virtual playground.

However you play GTA V – a multiplayer muckabout, a story-driven third-person actioner, a flight sim – it reveals itself to be the best game on both this generation and the last. One of the very best PS4 games.

Also make sure to check out everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

PS4 Pro support? No.

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Zero Dawn Mysticism meets mechanical engineering TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £14.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Aloy is a great protagonist + Combat never feels repetitive + Large, complex world to explore Reasons to avoid - Story can be confusing - Can be slow at times

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first-party open-world game that Sony has desperately needed. While Uncharted and The Last of Us have long given PS4 players a fantastic linear experience, Horizon Zero Dawn – developed by Guerrilla Games – gives you the keys to a massive, detail-rich and utterly jaw-dropping open world.

Set in an aesthetically prehistoric post-apocalyptic environment inhabited by robot dinosaurs, the game puts players in the shoes of Aloy, who hunts these creatures and scraps them for parts. It's part Jurassic Park, part 10,000 B.C. and part Asimovian sci-fi epic all rolled into one.

Once you get through the sprawling campaign, check out The Frozen Wilds DLC that sends Aloy up north to the frozen wastes of The Cut, the home of the Banuk Tribe. The Frozen Wilds elevates an already exceptional PS4 game and is well worth the price of entry.

But we're not done with Aloy yet. Sony is working on Horizon Zero Dawn 2 - and we can't wait.

Check out our full Horizon: Zero Dawn review.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K, 30fps and HDR support.

Marvel's Spider-Man (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man Ol' web-head is back and full of surprises TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £19.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Web-swinging feels amazing + Fantastic storytelling + Great performances + Open-world New York is fun to explore Reasons to avoid - Quite a short game

Swinging its way onto our best PS4 games list, Marvel's Spider-Man is likely the best comic book-based video game in the entire PS4 library by a country mile (sorry, Batman: Return to Arkham).

While Arkham did a great job bringing the brooding caped crusader to life on our home consoles, it failed to provide us any insight about Bruce Wayne's actual life when he takes off the cowl.

This is different, if only because it shows us two sides of the same hero – the affable Peter Parker and the heroic, self-sacrificing Spider-Man – in the same game. Tie into that the best traversal mechanics since Spider-Man 2 on the PS3, and you have all the markings of a spectacular (and dare we say AMAZING) Spider-Man game. It's certainly got us excited for Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5.

Don't miss our full Spider-Man review!

PS4 Pro support? 4K HDR.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Miles gets a superhero’s welcome TODAY'S BEST DEALS £44.01 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly detailed visuals + Web-swinging feels great + Fantastic storytelling Reasons to avoid - Main story doesn’t last long - Challenges can be repetitive

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a beautiful looking game, then, and a fitting sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, but it’s more akin to a generous expansion than a full-blown successor – think Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and you’re on the right lines. That means it’s a more condensed experience overall, though no less entertaining. Expect spectacular, jaw-dropping set pieces, Hollywood-rivalling voice acting, and sensational HDR implementation throughout (if you have a capable display).

Check out our full Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes.

(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain The return of the Big Boss TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid stealth mechanics + Huge maps + Non-linear mission design Reasons to avoid - Could be confusing for new players

Okay, so Hideo Kojima's last game for Konami – and his last ever Metal Gear game – might be a little tough for the MGS n00b to get to grips with, but it's still one of the best stealth-action games ever crafted. The open-world shenanigans will satisfy all your behind-enemy-lines / Rambo fantasies and probably confuse you with crazy plot twists and a million characters all with the same gravel-toned voices.

But hey, that's all part of its charm, right? Definitely one of the best PS4 games we've ever sat down in front of.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World Friends who slay together... TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £12.99 View at Amazon 455 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Rich environments + Captivating monsters + Plenty of secrets to uncover Reasons to avoid - Combat can feel rigid - Camera can be a bit erratic

Monster Hunter: World is a true breath of fresh air, easily sliding its way into our list of the best PS4 games of all time.

Giving players the option to play solo or team up with up to three other friends, this game invites you into a living, breathing game world to hunt down some monsters. For research. And fun.

You'll face a learning curve with Monster Hunter: World and the dark-souls style of combat has the potential to frustrate, but this is the most accessible Monster Hunter game we've seen in years. If you've been looking for a chance to break into the series, this is it.

In our review we called the game "a bold and confident new chapter" and gave it a "play it now" recommendation. Thinking of becoming a Monster Hunter yourself? Make sure you check out our full survival guide.

Check out our full Monster Hunter: World review.

NieR: Automata (Image Credit: Square Enix)

NieR: Automata Not to be forgotten TODAY'S BEST DEALS £20.99 View at 365games.co.uk 305 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Beautiful score + Fantastic storytelling + Experimental gameplay loop + Lots of replay value Reasons to avoid - Slightly too much repeated content

If you want to play a game that will feel different to anything else you've played recently, we heartily recommend NieR: Automata as one of the best PS4 games right now.

Though it's a sequel to 2010 game Nier, you don't have to have played the first game to enjoy this one. Set in a dystopian future, the story of the game revolves around a war between machines created by alien invaders and the remnants of humanity. Humanity has fled Earth to seek refuge on the Moon, but has sent combat droids down to fight for them.

You play as one of these droids, 2B, accompanied by another droid called 9S. Combat in this game is intensely satisfying, the game world is stunning with a huge sense of scale, and the story is strange (sometimes to a fault) but incredibly entertaining. You won't be disappointed, trust us.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 1080p at 60 fps.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 An epic for the ages TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £19.01 View at Amazon 626 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Huge open-world to explore + Plenty of activities to take part in + Interesting characters Reasons to avoid - Red Dead Online is lacking - Prologue is very long

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 took 2018 by storm, giving us the gun-toting, western open-world we were hoping for. You play as Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger in the notorious Van Der Linde gang as he navigates the trials and tribulations of the changing west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is certainly game which will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it. And with Red Dead Online, you can team up with a posse of friends to play.

PS4 Pro support? Enhanced graphics and optimized performance and HDR.

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 2 Remake A stone-cold classic cements its legacy TODAY'S BEST DEALS £7.99 View at CDKeys 381 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Stunning RE Engine Graphics + Masterful environment design + Heaps of replay value Reasons to avoid - Voice acting falters at times - Trapped by original story

Capcom's remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 has gone down a storm with fans and newcomers alike, and it's no surprise. With gorgeous new graphics but the same brain-scratching puzzles and terrifying zombies, Resident Evil 2 is definitely a remake done right.

We voted it as our Game of the Year 2019, check out our full Resident Evil 2 remake review to find out why. Want more Resi horror? Then check out our Resident Evil 3 review and everything we know about Resident Evil 8 too.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. 4K resolution at 30fps or a lower resolution at 60fps.

(Image credit: Psyonix)

Rocket League Soccer, only with cars TODAY'S BEST DEALS £14.99 View at Humble Store 734 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Massive player base + It's now free + Loads of types of matches + Fun to pick up and play Reasons to avoid - Ridiculously high skill ceiling

Originally released as part of the PS Plus promotion, Rocket League is now free-to-play on PS4. You can access any part of the game, basically, with cosmetics being paid-for. To put it simply, in case you've never played it, Rocket League is soccer with cars. You fire your vehicle into a giant ball and try and knock it into the other team's goal, picking up rocket boosts and firing through the air to make that happen.

With rapid matchmaking, it's one of the best pick-up-and-play games on PS4 – you never spend too long waiting in menus before you're back on the pitch. Controlling the vehicles feels amazing, and the accurate ball physics mean no match is ever the same. The game now features crossplay, too, in case you know someone enjoying Rocket League on another format who wants to play.

PS4 Pro Support? 4K 60fps, in most cases.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stuffed full of magic TODAY'S BEST DEALS £47.99 View at John Lewis & Partners Reasons to buy + Fantastic level design + Four-player co-op + Challenging gameplay Reasons to avoid - Somewhat predictable boss fights - End of level fanfare takes too long - No online multiplayer at launch

It’s easy to forget that video games aren’t just solely aimed at those in their 20s and 30s – millions of parents will also be looking to buy a PS4 for their little ones over the coming months and years, and if there’s nothing suitable for them to play, it can make that purchasing decision a difficult one. The importance of having a family-friendly title that can also satisfy seasoned fans of the genre shouldn’t be understated, then.

It helps that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a truly wonderful platformer, of course. It manages to avoid the common pitfall that many developers fall into when designing games for younger audiences, where gameplay is woefully oversimplified. Instead, Sackboy: A Big Adventure provides a perfect balance of pinpoint precision platforming, inventive level design and accessibility.

Check out our full Sackboy: A Big Adventure review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice A worthwhile challenge TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £26.03 View at Amazon 214 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Shinobi Deathblows are satisfying + Balances brutality with beauty + Combat is smooth and rewarding Reasons to avoid - Not for those without patience - Accept you may never finish it

FromSoftware's latest offering is not to be scoffed at. If you thought the Dark Souls series was hard, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is extreme mode.

Sekiro is more punishing than any title we've seen from FromSoftware before, but actually achieving those rare moments of success is extremely rewarding. Set against a background that balances brutality and beauty, Sekiro is one of this year's must-have titles – if you have the patience for it.

Check out our full Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review.

PS4 Pro Support? Yes. Capable of running 1080p at 60fps.

Shadow of the Colossus (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Shadow of the Colossus Lovingly recreated pixel by pixel TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £24.99 View at Amazon 435 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Beautiful world + Taking down Colossi feels great Reasons to avoid - Controls are clunky - Can be repetitive

Shadow of the Colossus is a classic PlayStation title, a game that performed graphical marvels when it was released on the PlayStation 2 in 2005. Now it's been remastered with 4K and HDR support, and this time around the game world is more beautiful than ever, while keeping the original's emotional weight and gameplay.

It's an easy pick for our best PS4 games list.

For those looking for a gaming experience quite unlike any other, Shadow of the Colossus is a must-play. In our full Shadow of the Colossus review, we called it "a journey well worth taking once, and somehow even more worthwhile second time around"

PS4 Pro support? Two modes: cinematic with 4K, HDR and 30 fps or performance with 60 fps.

The Last Of Us Remastered (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last Of Us: Remastered One of the greatest of all time TODAY'S BEST DEALS £16.99 View at JD Williams 770 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fantastic performances + Story is enthralling and well-paced + Stunning visuals Reasons to avoid - Crafting feels tacked on

Many games have offered us post-apocalyptic visions of the future, but none have been as brutal, as believable, or as touching as Joel and Ellie's story.

It was near-perfect on PS3, but with current-gen's increased performance ceiling Naughty Dog found ways to ramp up the visual fidelity to 'drop the controller and stare' levels. A radical tonal departure from Uncharted's jovial treasure-hunting escapades, The Last Of Us Remastered demonstrates the California studio's ability to strike a darker mood, populating the overgrown ruins of its setting with a cast characterised by murky morals but still getting you to care for them like your own bessies.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. Choice of 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps with HDR.

(Image credit: Sony/Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us: Part 2 The greatest game of this generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS £28.85 View at Base.com Reasons to buy + Incredibly fluid combat with more elements + Rewarding pockets of exploration + Plenty of accessibility options + Captivating and nuanced storytelling Reasons to avoid - Not for those who aren't invested in story

The Last of Us 2 is a captivating masterpiece. Not only does it improve on its predecessor both narratively and mechanically, but it trumps every PS4 game that has released this generation. That’s down not only to the emotive and nuanced storytelling, which confidently exceeds the boundaries of what we know games can be, but in the way the game takes a critically-acclaimed formula and elevates it beyond what we could have imagined.

This sequel follows on from the events of The Last of Us, but we don't want to give too much of the story away as this is a game that needs to be experienced rather than simply talked about. All we can say is, if played the first game then it would be a crime to miss part 2.

Check out our full The Last of Us 2 review.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K and HDR support.

The Witcher 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Monsters and myths aplenty TODAY'S BEST DEALS £9.99 View at CDKeys 976 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Memorable characters + A huge and varied open-world + Plenty to do outside main quests Reasons to avoid - Long load times - Combat can feel clunky

Geralt didn't have the smoothest of entries to PS4, but after some heavy patching and a lot of angry words about visual downgrades, we're left with an RPG boasting tremendous scope and storytelling.

Oh, and combat. And don't forget Gwent, the in-game card game. And there's the crafting to get stuck into. And the alchemy.

You're rarely short of things to entertain yourself with in The Witcher 3's quasi-open world, then, and all the better that you're in a universe that involves the supernatural without leaning on the same old Tolkien fantasy tropes. It's invigorating stuff and especially worth picking up on PS4 as a planned free upgrade for existing owners will keep you playing into the next generation too.

Once you've jumped in, you may want to check out the Witcher TV series with Henry Cavill taking on the role as Geralt. Keep an eye out on the dev's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game, too.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 4K resolution or improved performance at 1080p.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End The end of the road TODAY'S BEST DEALS £9.97 View at Currys PC World 144 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Ties up the series wonderfully + Stunning visuals and thrilling adventure + Story has emotional depth + Engaging level design Reasons to avoid - Not a great shooter

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was tasked with an impossible task by bringing a satisfying close to Naughty Dog's classic adventure series and delivered something well above our expectations. Exceptionally high production values, an engaging story about a wayward brother and an adventure to remember, Uncharted 4 has them all in spades.

Though Naughty Dog's Uncharted journey has finally reached its destination, you're guaranteed to treasure the memories it created forever.

If you're a PS4 owner, it would be criminal not to take this ride. It's undoubtedly one of the best PS4 games there is

Check out our full Uncharted 4: A Thief's End review.

PS4 Pro support? Yes. 2560 x 1440 resolution with HDR and 30 fps in single-player.

Best PS4 games at a glance

Apex Legends

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Warzone

Control

Death Stranding

Doom Eternal

Dreams

FIFA 20

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Fortnite Battle Royale

Ghost of Tsushima

God of War

Grand Theft Auto V

Horizon Zero Dawn

NieR: Automata

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Rocket League

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of the Colossus

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Hunter: World

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Part 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Best PS4 games FAQ: quick questions answered

PS4 (Image credit: TechRadar)

What is the most popular PS4 game? Well, your tastes might not match everyone else's, but Sony exclusives tend to be the most popular.

What's the best PS4 game to buy right now? Again, that'll depend on your tastes. For MCU lovers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a no-brainer. FIFA 21 is our top pick for those who like playing football games, and God of War is a beautifully-made narrative RPG (with plenty of combat too).

What are the best PS4 exclusives? In this list, Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are some of the top-ranking PS4 exclusives available right now.

Is PlayStation better than Xbox? We've put the two consoles head-to-head in our PS4 vs Xbox One comparison, where we cover everything you'd need to know about each console – though you can also see if our round-up of best Xbox games tempt you over the PS4 titles below.

Can I download PS4 games? Yes, most will be available for digital download alongside physical sales. Sony's PlayStation Now service also allows you to stream or download from a library of 1,000 titles for a monthly or annual subscription.