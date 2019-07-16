This SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card Prime Day deal is an absolute bargain

This Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal for the SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card is one of the best we've seen, knocking the price down by 46% to under £20.
Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
The 128GB capacity is incredibly high for a microSD memory card, and will let you store thousands of photos, as well as music and videos. Thanks to the fast 100MB/s transfer speeds, you can record 4K video straight to the memory card, and with 128GB to play around with, you have plenty of storage space for ultra high definition video files.
Best of all, this deal includes an SD adapter, which means you can easily slot it into cameras and laptops that had SD slots.
At this price, this is a great way of upping the storage space of your camera, smartphone or Nintendo Switch.
SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card
£36.01 £19.41 at Amazon
Save £16.60 on this brilliant high-capacity microSD card and SD adapter set. Ideal for boosting the storage capacity of phones, drones and cameras, not only does this offer bags of storage, but it's a good performer as well.View Deal
- TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites to round up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that matter to you.