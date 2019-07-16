This SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card Prime Day deal is an absolute bargain

This Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal for the SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card is one of the best we've seen, knocking the price down by 46% to under £20.

The 128GB capacity is incredibly high for a microSD memory card, and will let you store thousands of photos, as well as music and videos. Thanks to the fast 100MB/s transfer speeds, you can record 4K video straight to the memory card, and with 128GB to play around with, you have plenty of storage space for ultra high definition video files.

Best of all, this deal includes an SD adapter, which means you can easily slot it into cameras and laptops that had SD slots.

At this price, this is a great way of upping the storage space of your camera, smartphone or Nintendo Switch.