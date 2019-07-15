The Sonos Play:1 is down to just £124 for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Sonos is perhaps the biggest name in wireless speakers, and the Sonos Play:1 is a great affordable entry point, especially right now, at it has been reduced to just £124 for Amazon Prime Day.

That’s a discount of 17%, saving you £25 off its already reasonable full price of £149. And it’s worth every penny, as our 4.5-star review attests, praising its excellent sound and compact size – which means it can be tucked away almost anywhere.

The Sonos Play:1 is app-controlled and lets you stream audio from other devices over Wi-Fi. There are some physical controls too, but why get up when you don’t have to? And the design, despite its small size, is robust and premium, so it won’t look out of place in even the most stylish of rooms.

Great alone, better together

Perhaps the best thing about Sonos speakers though is that buying one is just the start. While the Sonos Play:1 will comfortably fill most smaller rooms with sound, you can upgrade to stereo by buying a pair. Or add higher-end speakers with the likes of the Sonos Play:3 or Sonos Play:5.

There’s no need to do all that today of course – you can simply upgrade and augment your sound system over time according to your needs – and finances. Still, if you are in the market for a whole set, make sure to check out all the best Sonos Prime Day deals.

