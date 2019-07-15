The Sonos Play:1 is down to just £124 for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
Sonos is perhaps the biggest name in wireless speakers, and the Sonos Play:1 is a great affordable entry point, especially right now, at it has been reduced to just £124 for Amazon Prime Day.
That’s a discount of 17%, saving you £25 off its already reasonable full price of £149. And it’s worth every penny, as our 4.5-star review attests, praising its excellent sound and compact size – which means it can be tucked away almost anywhere.
SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker - Black
£149 £124 at Amazon
There is £25 discount on the SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker. Not huge, but still better than nothing for a speaker that usually retains its top-tier pricing, boasts excellent sound and can fit snugly almost anywhere. Check out our Sonos Play:1 review.
The Sonos Play:1 is app-controlled and lets you stream audio from other devices over Wi-Fi. There are some physical controls too, but why get up when you don’t have to? And the design, despite its small size, is robust and premium, so it won’t look out of place in even the most stylish of rooms.
Great alone, better together
Perhaps the best thing about Sonos speakers though is that buying one is just the start. While the Sonos Play:1 will comfortably fill most smaller rooms with sound, you can upgrade to stereo by buying a pair. Or add higher-end speakers with the likes of the Sonos Play:3 or Sonos Play:5.
There’s no need to do all that today of course – you can simply upgrade and augment your sound system over time according to your needs – and finances. Still, if you are in the market for a whole set, make sure to check out all the best Sonos Prime Day deals.
Other great Amazon Prime Day audio deals
Sonos not your thing? Looking for something a little more affordable? Or portable? Or headphones even? There is loads of great audio gear on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Check out these offers:
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones - Black
£319.99 £225 at Amazon
If you're looking for a more luxury set of cans then you can grab these Bang & Olufsen headphones for £94.99 cheaper than usual. These over-ear headphones come with active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a microphone.View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5:
£79.99 now £49.99
It's the newest of all Amazon's voice-controlled Echo speakers, and it's already on sale. Make a £30 saving on the Echo Show 5, which comes with a screen as well as the regular Alexa smart home features, including music, lighting and reminder controls.View Deal
Amazon Echo Input:
£34.99 now £14.99
Got a great set of speakers that you want to add Alexa voice control to? Then pick up the Echo Input while it's on sale. It plugs into dumb speakers, and gives them voice-activated smarts. There's a £20 saving to be made for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal
Amazon Echo (2nd gen):
£84.99 now £54.99
Make a £35 saving on the classic Amazon Echo model for Amazon Prime Day, giving you a great sounding speaker that can also be used to control your smart home and music library with the power of your voice alone.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker:
£269 now £99
Waterproof, Alexa-enabled and battery powered. What more could you want from a Bluetooth speaker? Get £170 off the Ultimate Ears Megablast with this Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Lite Bluetooth speaker:
£167 now £79
Ready for a dunking at your next pool party, this pint-sized speaker has immersive 360-degree sound, a 30m range and will play your tunes for 20 hours from a single charge.View Deal
Beats Solo3 wireless on ear headphones:
£209.95 now £139.99
Get almost £70 off these big, bold and bassy Beats headphones, which offer a massive 40 hours battery life, Siri voice control and comfort-cushioned earcups for extended listening sessions.View Deal
- TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.