Sony A6500 crashes to £649 in this amazing Prime Day camera deal

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Looking for a great camera deal this Amazon Prime Day? There are a bunch of savings across Sony's camera portfolio right now – but it's this one on the A6500 that really stands out.

Not only do you get £300 off on the price of the body, but a further cashback offer shaves off another £300. Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the latest deal on the Sony A6500 where you are.

That means that you pay £949 today and end up with the camera for just £649 after a successful cashback claim from Sony. So just make sure to read all the T&Cs.

Pretty good, right? Prior to today the body was retailing for £1,249, so this double saving brings the price down to a pretty incredible level; we've not seen it drop this low before.

From video to sports, the A6500 shoots it all

So who is the A6500 for? With excellent 4K video, a superb autofocusing system, 11fps burst shooting, five-axis image stabilization and more, it's pretty damn good for a whole raft of different genres.

What really splits it from its peers, however, is that 425-point phase-detect AF system, which does a brilliant job to track moving subjects all across the frame. Combined with 11fps burst shooting and a generous buffer, it's really at home when used to capture fast-paced sports or any other kind of action.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony A6500 body £1215 £649 (inc. £300 cashback) at Amazon

The A6500 sits at the top of the tree in Sony's APS-C series of mirrorless cameras, and it's a particularly strong camera for tracking moving subjects and video. This strikingly good deal sees its asking price almost halve; just pay £949 today and claim a further £300 cashback from Sony to knock that down further to just £649. Given its £1,500 RRP, that's pretty damn good.View Deal

Video is another strong point. You can capture 4K footage at 24/25p without any crop factor, and the fact that what's output comes from initially oversampled footage means you get even better results than normal. Plus, if you want to shoot in Full HD or shoot at 120fps for slow-mo output, the A6500 will be happy oblige.

With the further bonus of a high-quality EVF, a tilting touchscreen and redesigned menus, the A6500 is a camera that wants to make things as easy as possible when you're out shooting so that you can just concentrate on getting the shots you want.