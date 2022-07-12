Save up to 54% on Amazon Fire TV sticks this Prime Day, to upgrade your smart TV

If you're on the hunt for Prime Day deals on TV streaming sticks and boxes, Amazon has got you covered. There are discounts across the Fire TV range, including the high-spec Fire TV Stick 4K Max at £32.99 (was £54.99) (opens in new tab). Each of the models tuns any TV into a smart TV with all the key apps: Amazon Prime Video, of course, but also Netflix, Now TV, YouTube, iPlayer, All4, Disney+ and more. You'll need a separate subscription for the likes of Netflix or Disney+ but you still get tons of movies and TV shows for free thanks to the other installed and available apps.

The Fire TV range has become considerably more powerful in recent years, and the 4K Max model has Wi-Fi 6 for super-smooth TV and movie streaming. It also supports all the key TV standards including Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ as well as incredibly immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

It's not the only Fire TV deal today. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just £22.99 (was £49.99) (opens in new tab), while the Fire TV Cube gets a massive price cut: for Prime Day the Fire TV Cube is down to £54.99 (was £109.99) (opens in new tab).

These are seriously low prices for really great TV streamers.

Today's best Fire TV deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K: £109.99 £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £55 on this TV streaming box with support for all the key apps including iPlayer, Netflix, Now TV, Amazon Prime Video and much, much more. Its powerful processor delivers fast and fluid visuals, effortless voice control and built-in Alexa. It delivers impressive 4K and there's a nifty picture-in-picture feature too. Unlike other Fire TV devices, this also acts as a remote control, using infrared to change channels, so can control everything on your TV with your voice.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: £54.99 £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £22 on this superb TV streaming stick. It's Amazon's most powerful TV streaming stick with speedy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 40% faster performance than the standard Stick 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and HDR10+ support and the Alexa Voice Remote. It's a brilliant little device that'll transform any TV.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £22.99 at Amazo (opens in new tab)n

Save £27 on Amazon's pocked-sized rocket. Despite its diminutive dimensions this little dongle delivers impressive 4K video from all the usual streaming suspects – Amazon, of course, but also Netflix and Disney+ (via subscription), All4, YouTube and much more. It's much like the Max, but with a slightly slower processor and without the latest-gen Wi-Fi.

We're big fans of the current crop of Fire TV sticks and cubes: if you've got an older TV where the smart features don't feel so smart, any of these devices will make it feel shiny and new again. Where early Fire TV models were a bit sluggish that's no longer the case thanks to their ever-improving hardware specification, and if you plump for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max the built-in Wi-Fi 6 means it'll stay current for years to come.

No matter which Fire TV product you go for you're getting the same Alexa experience, and that has evolved alongside the hardware: the interface is nice and straightforward, it's easy to add additional apps to get even more streaming content and provided you have a good quality internet connection the picture quality is excellent.

