Quick – grab these impressive Apple TV and Apple TV 4K deals while you can

If you've been holding off buying an Apple TV streaming device in the hope of a great deal, then you're in luck. Three different models (including two 4K devices) have been discounted for Prime Day 2021 from June 21 to midnight on June 22.

You can grab a 4th generation Apple TV 32GB device for just £119, down from the usual price of £149. The Apple TV 4K 32GB model has been similarly discounted to £149, saving you £30 off its retail price. Finally, the Apple TV 4K 64GB model is a bit pricier at £169, but still worth looking into as it's been discounted from £199. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Apple TV deals in your region.)

With a huge range of entertainment streaming apps available on Apple TV including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and of course Apple TV Plus, there's never been a better time to consider picking one up, especially at these discounted prices and if you have a 4K TV ready at home.

Today's best Apple TV deals

Apple TV 32GB: £149 £119 at Amazon

This Apple TV model is a bit long in the tooth now, but for those who are happy with HD resolution, Apple's streaming device will still sport the same tvOS platform and apps as its 4K cousin, as well as Apple AirPlay for casting between iOS devices.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): £179 £146 at Amazon

For a small uptick in price you can buy this 2017 iteration of the Apple TV 4K, with 4K HDR streaming and a broad sweep of apps on its tvOS, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Given how little is different for the new 2021 version, opting for the older model is probably a smart move.

Apple TV 4K (64GB): £199 £169 at Amazon

Need more space for movies or games? Another small cost increase packs in 64GB storage, alongside 4K HDR streaming, Dolby Vision / Atmos, and a sleek tvOS with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support.

The Apple TV range is a bit on the expensive side when it comes to streaming devices, but those prices have become a bit more palatable thanks to Prime Day 2021's discounts.

The impressively small form factor and subtle design makes for a device that can sit just about anywhere without looking out of place or obstructing the view. This also affords the Apple TV portability if you're planning on moving it to a different room, for example.

The Apple TV 4K 64GB model also benefits from the Apple Arcade service, allowing you to download loads of games without fear of running out of space.

The Apple TV's Siri remote is also impressively simple. As the name would suggest, it comes with the Siri voice assistant built-in, allowing for voice commands. There's also fewer buttons of a larger size, which adds to the device's overall accessibility.

Not in the UK? We've been scouring the web for the best Apple TV prices in your region:

