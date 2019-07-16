Prime Day price drops on the Instax Mini 9 make these colourful cameras a bargain

Amazon Prime Day has thrown us lots of surprises, but we suspected there may be an Instax camera or two on offer. And we were right: two Instax Mini 9 cameras with huge price cuts right now.

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

You can get the Lime Green Instax Mini 9 for just £42.99 or the Cobalt Blue version for £44.99 – but the latter is a Lightning Deal, so get in there quick. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals where you are.

The Instax Mini 9 cameras are fun, colourful and ideal as gifts for kids and grown-ups alike. Just pop in the cartridge with the paper and start shooting. The results emerge in seconds and develop before your eyes, giving you as nice change from a digital image you'll just keep on your phone and end up forgetting about.

Fuji Instax Mini 9 Lime Green | £58 £42.99 on Amazon

The Lime Green version of the Instax Mini 9 has crashed in price by a significant £15 today. Not bad considering that some of the other colour options are selling for as much as £69.99.View Deal