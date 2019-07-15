Canon PowerShot SX730 HS has its price slashed by 22% on Prime Day

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Superzoom compacts pack exhaustive zoom lenses into their diminutive bodies, the kinds that smartphones can only dream of offering. And right now, on Amazon Prime Day, you can enjoy a 22% saving on one of Canon's premiere models.

You can instantly take advantage of a £65 saving on the PowerShot SX730 HS before grabbing an extra £30 cashback from Canon. The result? A camera that started out retailing at £379.99 for just £194.

The PowerShot SX730 HS packs a monstrous 40x optical zoom that works between focal lengths of 24-960mm in 35mm terms, with image stabilization to help keep things crisp at all settings.

It also arrives packing a flip-up LCD screen, along with Full HD video recording to 60p and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to get you connected to the wider world without the hassle of cables. And all of this is shoehorned into a svelte casing that will slip into your pocket, making it a obvious option for holidays and travelling.

All the essentials in place without unnecessary frills

As this is a slightly older model you don't get some of the fancy tricks of the newer SX740 HS, but you don't really need any of them if what you're focused on is quality results in a range of situations.

What's important is that all the basics are in place – and here, they very much are. You get a speedy autofocus system, effective image stabilization, great responsiveness and a tough build. Of course, this would mean nothing if images weren't up to standard – so it's just as well they are.

(Image credit: Canon) Canon SX730 HS | £289 £194 (inc £30 cashback) at Amazon

A £65 price drop, plus £30 cashback from Canon that's redeemed post purchase makes this damn good deal. For that you get a 40x optical zoom, Full HD video recording to 60p and a tilting LCD screen that flips out to face forwards, together with an effective Image Stabilizer and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built into the body. You pay £214 today and get your cashback following a successful claim. Just make sure to read the cashback T&Cs.

View Deal